eVolve MEP Announces Partnership with Autodesk, Inc. and GTP Services LLC

ATLANTA, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eVolve MEP®, the industry leading family of data-driven, AI-enhanced, SaaS platform based products for the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) contractor industry, announced today that it will be officially partnering with Autodesk Inc. and GTP Services LLC to provide a more comprehensive fabrication workflow that will enable MEP contractors to more easily adopt Building Information Modeling (BIM) Autodesk® software products and workflows. This partnership will help contractors create safer environments, allow more projects to be completed on time, combat the skilled labor shortage, and increase overall project efficiency and profitability.

At eVolve MEP, our mission is focused around giving the MEP contractor the tools needed to align his/her teams and achieve best in class installation efficiency," said Clay Smith, CEO of eVolve MEP. "This partnership with Autodesk and GTP Services LLC further reinforces our commitment to that purpose."

This new partnership gives MEP contractors a better way to execute on their construction projects. Contractors will be able to maximize their employees' safety, project efficiency and overall company profitability.

The MEP industry is currently experiencing increased demand for faster paced construction at less cost and with less waste but with improved safety. These competing requirements are driving smarter connected construction sites and innovative offsite prefabrication methods. Digitalization and the adoption of BIM-based workflows are facilitating many of these advances. However, most contractors are still struggling to implement BIM due to gaps in current workflows.

"We are excited by our partnership with eVolve MEP and GTP Services," said Steve Butler, Autodesk Sr. Industry Strategy Manager. "Their tools greatly complement and extend Revit workflows, providing a more cohesive offering for MEP trade contractors making the transition to BIM."

eVolve MEP is a leading provider of MEP technology, providing solutions that increase MEP contractor efficiency inside Autodesk® construction products, including Revit®, BIM 360® and Plangrid®. Autodesk offers software and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries. GTP Services LLC is a leader in pre-construction process management, extending model-based workflows to the shop and into the field. Together, these three companies are positioned to deliver the most comprehensive, next-generation MEP solutions.

Todd Liebbe, CEO of Stratus said, "The alignment of eVolve MEP and GTP Services LLC creates a unique opportunity for serving MEP contractors with the best possible solutions. This partnership will ease their transition to building information modeling and into the future of prefabrication."

About eVolve MEP

eVolve MEP is MEP construction software that is revolutionizing the prefabrication workflow for MEP contractors who seek to perform true collaborative BIM processes. Many contractors are faced with increasing budget constraints while dealing with ongoing labor shortages. eVolve MEP offers a breakthrough SaaS solution designed to provide familiarity for traditional AutoCAD users while offering enhanced Revit-based results. The prefabrication of materials with improved BIM processes through eVolve MEP can offer significant gains to each project's profitability while decreasing liability of site construction. Through Revit-based collaborative efforts, problems can be identified and solved faster and, in some cases, solved before they happen. eVolve MEP offers three focused applications, eVolve Mechanical, eVolve Electrical and eVolve Origin, allowing for the development of innovative and focused solutions for trade-specific needs.

