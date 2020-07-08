Community IX Holdings Enters Agreement with Colo Atl for Interconnectivity Solutions

ATLANTA, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colo Atl , a subsidiary of American Tower—a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate—announces today Community IX Holdings (CIX) has selected Colo Atl, located at 55 Marietta Street in Atlanta, for secured colocation space for its community-based peering exchange, CIX-ATL . The pairing enables increased connectivity options for customers in the Atlanta area.

CIX is a Virginia-based nonprofit established in 2014 to create an internet exchange with cost-effective peering solutions. Colo Atl assists with the organization's mission by allowing CIX and its members, including internet service providers, content providers and enterprises within the facility, to securely and conveniently cross connect, with no monthly recurring fees, between tenants within the Meet-Me-Area (MMA).

"In our aim to expand our footprint and deliver content to more users in the Atlanta area, it was an easy decision to make," states Randy Epstein Co-founder and Board Member for CIX. "Colo Atl's entire ecosystem is the ideal fit for our mission of encouraging more peering and interconnection. Additionally, Colo Atl offers a wonderful, accessible customer service team who will provide help every step of the way."

"CIX-ATL is a most welcome and timely addition to the Colo Atl family," comments John Ghirardelli, General Manager for Colo Atl. "Our existing tenants can now connect to CIX through Colo Atl, providing increased business opportunities for them. IXs play a critical role across the digital infrastructure landscape and their collective mission to always put the customer first is very much aligned with how we do business at Colo Atl. Our free cross-connection capabilities and carrier-neutral colocation and data center facility offers a safe and secure environment to foster content exchange at lower costs and greater speed, making us the ideal interconnection partner in Atlanta."

About Colo Atl

Colo Atl, an American Tower company, is the leading provider of carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection solutions at 55 Marietta Street in the global te lecom hub of Atlanta, GA. Colo Atl provides superior carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection services at an affordable rate. Colo Atl is a carrier-neutral environment that allows all types of network operators to securely and conveniently cross connect within a SOC 1 Type II certified facility. Colo Atl has no monthly recurring cross connect fees between tenants within the Colo Atl Meet-Me-Area (MMA) and provides exceptional customer service.

Colo Atl is also home to the Georgia Technology Center (GTC), a live laboratory for network equipment vendors to highlight their optical and electrical hardware and operating systems, and the Southeast Network Access Point (SNAP), which provides next-generation Internet Exchange (IX) solutions, including SDN peering, testing, collaboration and implementation.

Visit Colo Atl online at: www.coloatl.com and follow us on Twitter @ColoAtl and LinkedIn .

About Community IX Holdings

Community IX is a 501c(6) organization that operates the Florida Internet Exchange (FL-IX) and CIX-ATL (Atlanta, GA). Community IX via its FL-IX exchanges turned up its first port on January 16th, 2015, allowing ISPs, Content Providers and Enterprises to quickly, cost effectively, and easily exchange IP traffic. The exchange hit over 650 gigabits of concurrent traffic in 2020 and has over 4.5 terabits of connected capacity. Having recently launched its exchange in Atlanta the Community IX platform continues to expand and grow to help businesses improve and lower the costs of internet networking.

About American Tower

American Tower is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of wireless and broadcast communication real estate. Our global portfolio includes approximately 180,000 communications sites and is experiencing steady growth. In addition to leasing space on towers, we provide customized collocation solutions through our in-building systems, outdoor distributed antenna systems and other right-of-way options, managed rooftops and services that speed network deployment.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, American Tower has operations across the United States and in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa and Uganda.

