IndraSoft wins $64M Contract to Support DISA Storefront

RESTON, Va., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IndraSoft is excited to be selected to support the DISA Storefront (DSF) platform. The DISA Storefront provides essential services at the center of the DISA information ecosystem. Integrated with the disa.mil portal, DSF is the public facing interface for Mission Partners to discover, learn and request key DISA services. IndraSoft is partnering with DISA to reimagine and reinvigorate Storefront order entry and order management capabilities. Integrating DSF with DISA's Software Defined Enterprise (SDE) initiative and aligning DSF with the Defense Procurement and Contracting Procure to Pay compliant processes streamlines critical support infrastructure provisioning and procurement processes. IndraSoft will help transform Storefront by integrating DSF with new DISA's SDE Global Orchestrator and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) capabilities, thus enhancing service delivery and transparency.

"DISA Storefront is an exciting opportunity to deliver a cutting-edge solution that will have a positive mission impact." said John Luongo, IndraSoft's Chief Growth Officer. "We invest in our people and capabilities to provide customers with leading solutions built for mission value – envisioning, designing, and implementing platform solutions to help launch our customers onto an accelerated journey to exceed mission goals. Our partnership with DISA on the Storefront program is a tremendous platform to continue to help the DoD mission."

"This win further substantiates IndraSoft's demonstrated capabilities in DevSecOps and large-scale software development modernization efforts. We are proud to help DISA continue to deliver unparalleled service to mission partners with the vision for sustaining and continuously modernizing the existing Storefront capabilities. We look forward to helping DISA launch a transformative period to shape Storefront to exceed the needs of mission partners around the world," said Karthik Srinivasan, IndraSoft's Chief Operating Officer.

About IndraSoft:

IndraSoft provides leading Enterprise IT solutions to our customers across DoD and Civilian Federal Agencies including U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, DISA, Defense Manpower Data Center, Defense Logistics Agency, USTRANSCOM, Department of State, Department of Justice, and U.S. Census Bureau. IndraSoft's Agile/DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, Cloud, Data Analytics, AI/ML and Blockchain solutions enable our customers to focus on mission imperatives with confidence in the value of IndraSoft's commitment, ability, and high performing staff.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indrasoft-wins-64m-contract-to-support-disa-storefront-301089577.html

SOURCE IndraSoft, Inc.