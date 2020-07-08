VNN And Georgia High School Association Announce Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VNN, America's largest and fastest-growing high school sports communication platform, has announced a partnership with the Georgia High School Association, the governing body for Georgia high school athletics. The deal initiates a mutual dedication to bringing top technology to schools in the state through VNN's communication platform, and marks the beginning of collaboration between the two organizations.

Since VNN's first signings of Thomasville and Centennial High Schools in 2014, the company's sports marketing platform has made promoting sports programs easy for athletic directors across Georgia. Now partnered with 26% of the state's high schools, the package includes a collegiate-style website, team coordination app, fundraising tools, and media score reporter. Schools can then plug-in services that digitize their departments even more, including registration, scheduling, live scores, spirit shops, collegiate-style game graphics, video, and an online box office, which have all become 'new necessities' due to COVID-19 restrictions and uncertainty looking ahead. Taken together, VNN's SportsHub platform helps streamline the administration and promotion tasks athletic departments do on a daily basis, saving them time and connecting local communities closer to their high school sports more than ever before.

"Looking across the 39 states we have partner schools in, Georgia is a model for collaboration like this," said VNN CEO Rick Ehrman. "Not only have we seen just how forward-thinking the athletic directors are and the pride at their schools, but included in those communities are some of VNN's most charitable, long-time sponsors including Northside Hospital and Life University, which together with local businesses have given back $150,000 to schools through our revenue sharing programs to continue developing youth athletics. Considering the athletics environment in Georgia, it is only natural to be working with the GHSA to promote events and continue building relationships to support high school sports."

For more information about VNN and to schedule a demo, visit vnnsports.net, or contact VNN's local state representative Brandon Rogers at brogers@vnnsports.net.

About VNN:

VNN is America's largest and fastest growing high school sports communication platform. As the exclusive partner of over 10% of all US high school athletic communities, VNN connects the high school sports experience onto a single platform for 19-million passionate parents, athletes, fans, software providers, and athletic administrators.

