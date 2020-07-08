Corrata Earns FirstNet Listed Designation

PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a rigorous review process, Corrata is now FirstNet® Listed and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog.

Corrata protects smartphones and tablets from the full range of cyber-threats and filters out distracting, malicious or unsecure content. Corrata allows first responders to focus on the mission, safe in the knowledge that their devices are fully secure. With zero configuration, Corrata provides instantaneous protection and is simple to deploy and manage. By operating on-device, Corrata ensures that end-user privacy is never compromised, and communications are always confidential.

FirstNet – America's public safety communications platform – features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders, featuring more than 100 apps relevant to public safety's mission. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and more.

"The cyber threats faced by first responders are complex and varied extending across content, applications, devices and networks," said Dylan Fermoyle, VP Sales at Corrata. "Corrata provides a simple-to-deploy solution which addresses these threats without the operational or management overhead often found in cyber-security technologies."

Achieving a FirstNet Listed designation means Corrata is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will be able to take advantage of the Corrata solution while benefitting from the enhanced security provided by the FirstNet network core, which is the only physically separate network core dedicated entirely to public safety in America.

Built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to strengthen first responders' incident response. And it's helping them connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

"We only add applications to the FirstNet App Catalog that are highly secure, high quality, and relevant to public safety. And we're pleased that Corrata is now Listed and available to FirstNet subscribers," said Brenda Kittila, FirstNet Operations at AT&T. "Corrata will bring public safety additional capabilities to protect their mobile devices from cyber threats and their employees from malicious, objectionable and unsecure content."

"Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving mission. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome Corrata to the FirstNet App Catalog," said Mark Golaszewski, executive director of Technology and Innovation, First Responder Network Authority.

To learn more about Corrata go to www.corrata.com/firstnet/. Click here for a full list of apps in the FirstNet App Catalog. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Corrata

Corrata is an award-winning provider of mobile device security software. Our patented software solution protects smartphones and tablets from cyber-threats and filters out malicious, unapproved and insecure content. Corrata's technology is simple to deploy and protects employees from the full range of content, device and network based threats. Corrata's unique on-device solution has led to the company being recognized as a leader in next generation mobile threat defense and usage control.

Contact Information

Visit www.corrata.com/firstnet/

Email info@corrata.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corrata-earns-firstnet-listed-designation-301089191.html

SOURCE Corrata