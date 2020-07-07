Amplifyer Partners With Digital Ad Measurement Tool, Mint Measure, Promising Gains in Ad Efficiency

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifyer, the company that connects Fortune 1000 advertisers to the most innovative start-ups in the world, announced today that it has partnered with Mint Measure to provide marketers with a better understanding of their media delivery. Serving as a cost-effective alternative to leading multi-touch attribution vendors, Mint Measure provides new-to-market actionable insights, such as Unique Reach (uCPM), to allow advertisers to make more efficient media allocations and optimizations. Additional metrics include: deduplicated reach and frequency, vendor overlap comparison and conversion efficiency index.

"I've spent my career as a performance marketer and was frustrated by the lack of optimization tools from ad servers. Multi-touch attribution tools are so expensive, they rarely justified the cost for my clients," said Scott Konopasek, Mint Measure's CEO and Founder. "I am excited to be partnering with Amplifyer to bring Mint Measure to the brands that could really benefit from a cost-effective and deterministic measurement tool." An ad agency veteran, Konopasek has managed the digital campaigns of leading companies like Slack and Bumble with a proven record of developing and implementing ROI-driven media strategies.

"Mint Measure is an ideal complement to Amplifyer's industry-leading ad tech suite. We believe in Scott's forward-thinking vision of measurement in the digital ad space," said Mike Aronow, CEO and Founder of Amplifyer. "The time is right for innovation that makes sophisticated analysis accessible to everyone."

Amplifyer is a digital consultancy and rep firm hybrid that connects the world's most innovative start-ups to Fortune 1000 brands. Headquartered in New York City, Amplifyer provides leading marketers and advertising agencies with access to curated product suites and thought leaders in the digital space.

Mint Measure is a new-to-market digital ad measurement tool that provides marketers with actionable analytics to reduce media waste, understand sales cycles, and drive increased reach. Its founder has sought to provide a holistic view of media delivery in a fragmented ad tech ecosystem. Mint Measure works across 30+ DSPs and is completely objective without any vested interest in media budget allocations.

