AlgaEnergy and Integrated Agribusiness Professionals (IAP) Seal a Distribution and Partnership Agreement

MADRID, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlgaEnergy N.A. Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of AlgaEnergy S.A. and a global leader in microalgae biotechnology, has signed a sales distribution agreement with Integrated Agribusiness Professionals (IAP), an agricultural cooperative representing a consortium of independent U.S. farm input retailers covering a large swath of the U.S.'s vital agricultural markets.

Founded in 1991, IAP is comprised of 33 independent retailers who together operate 275 retail locations with 760 Certified Crop Advisers (CCAs) and Pest Control Advisers (PCAs), and combined sales exceeding $1 billion. IAP is also one of four founding members of AgLink International, a global alliance of independent agriculture retailers in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Brazil created in 2019.

"We look forward to bringing our best-in-class products based on innovative microalgae technologies to IAP members," said D. Ry Wagner, president of international agribusiness for AlgaEnergy. "Beyond our current AlgaEnergy product portfolio, we will be working with IAP to develop specialized solutions tailored to the needs of growers in IAP's diverse markets."

IAP President Jim Fargo called the agreement "a great opportunity for IAP to bring AlgaEnergy's impressive offerings in the microalgae and biologicals sector to our U.S. retailers and, through AgLink, the potential to introduce AlgaEnergy technologies to independent retailers in major agricultural areas internationally."

AlgaEnergy is entering many global markets with its innovative product portfolio, including countries in Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia–Pacific.

AlgaEnergy S.A. is a biotechnology company headquartered in Spain that uses advanced technology and production processes to produce high-quality microalgae-based products for the agriculture, aquaculture, nutrition and cosmetics industries. By harnessing multiple, diverse microalgae strains in one product, AlgaEnergy products can benefit a wide range of crops in diverse environments facing unique stresses. AlgaEnergy is building a strong international presence to deliver its microalgae-based solutions across the globe. For more information on AlgaEnergy, visit www.algaenergy.com.

