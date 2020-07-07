Advanced ICU Care Launches High-Acuity Telemedicine Care with Salem Regional Medical Center

ST. LOUIS, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine, announced a recent tele-ICU services launch with Salem Regional Medical Center (SRMC), located in Salem, Ohio. Advanced ICU Care's sophisticated technology-enabled care services will provide the hospital's bedside teams with 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise supporting the delivery of the gold standard of critical care to patients.

Salem Regional Medical Center's search for a tele-ICU partner stemmed from its goal to provide an elevated level of critical care within its community. The hospital was impressed by Advanced ICU Care's clinical care reputation and proven patient results at nearly 100 hospitals. Its intensivist-led care teams, coupled with proprietary telemedicine technology, together ensure that the hospital's bedside teams will be supported around the clock in order to achieve the desired patient outcomes.

"Salem Regional Medical Center had been exploring the potential of tele-ICU prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," explained Anita Hackstedde, M.D., SRMC's President/CEO. "When looking for a service partner, the breadth of Advanced ICU Care's critical care experience as well as the sophistication of its technology offering was particularly attractive. When we experienced rising community demand for intensive care services during the pandemic, Advanced ICU Care worked with us to accelerate our launch date so we could maximize our ICU capacity. The organization's ability to rapidly scale support during the COVID-19 crisis has been impressive and we look forward to a long and impactful critical care collaboration with their team moving forward."

"Advanced ICU Care is pleased to initiate a tele-ICU partnership with Salem Regional Medical Center, arming its bedside team with remote clinical and technology resources to support the ability to deliver timely critical care to patients," said Advanced ICU Care CEO, Lou Silverman. "Our high-acuity telemedicine service model is enabled by continuing investment in innovation and technologies that deliver care benefits to bedside teams and our mutual patients. The resulting care is proven to improve clinical outcomes while reducing costly length of stays. We are committed to building on this success with Salem Regional Medical Center and its critical care team."

Advanced ICU Care treats more ICU patients and saves more lives than any other tele-ICU provider in the nation. Working with a talented team led by U.S. board-certified physicians, the company delivers high-acuity patient monitoring to both health systems and individual hospitals and has successfully implemented and managed more tele-ICU programs than any other organization.

About Salem Regional Medical Center (SRMC)

Salem Regional Medical Center is a not-for-profit, independent hospital located in Salem, Ohio. Serving its communities since 1913, SRMC is accredited by The Joint Commission® and offers a broad range of health care specialties and innovative technologies, including signature services in cancer care, medical imaging and orthopaedics. The Hospital transformed cancer care in its region through a strategic partnership with University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, bringing world-class medical and radiation oncology services to more than 1,800 cancer patients since 2017. A leader in advanced medical imaging, SRMC was most recently chosen as a national showcase site by the Siemens Corporation to host their newest 3D PET/ CT scanner with the fastest and highest image quality available anywhere in the nation. SRMC's Orthopaedic program has also been recognized nationally with The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® Disease-Specific Certification for Hip and Knee Replacement Surgeries. Visit www.salemregional.com for more information.

About Advanced ICU Care

Advanced ICU Care treats more ICU patients and saves more lives than any other independent tele-ICU provider in the nation. Our clinical response platform leverages U.S. board-certified clinicians, nine technology-enabled care centers, and sophisticated connectivity and diagnostic technology and is contracted to deliver 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise and proven clinical results to patients in nearly 100 hospitals nationally. Serving a large and growing cohort of ICU patients, families, providers, hospitals and hospital systems since 2006, and adding in-patient telemetry monitoring services in 2016, the Advanced ICU Care team is proud to serve as a leader in telemedicine and honored to partner with our clients in defining and delivering the best of acute care to the patients we serve together. To learn more about our story, visit http://advancedicucare.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-icu-care-launches-high-acuity-telemedicine-care-with-salem-regional-medical-center-301089175.html

SOURCE Advanced ICU Care