PetScreening and LMC Announce Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening, a first-of-its-kind screening platform that empowers property managers to outsource their pet risk assessment and assistance animal validation processes at no charge, today announced it has partnered with LMC to implement its platform at 12,233 apartment homes spanning 40 communities.

LMC , a leader in apartment development and management with a vast portfolio of luxury apartment homes across the U.S., officially rolled out the PetScreening platform in June. The wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation now offers the service across its portfolio of more than $9 billion of premier high-rise, mid-rise and garden-style communities in many of the most notable markets in the country. LMC was recently recognized as No. 4 on the National Multifamily Housing Council's 2020 list of Top Developers.

"Residents love their pets, and like everywhere, our communities are seeing more and more furry friends," said Lucy Simone, senior vice president of associate development for LMC. "While our onsite teams certainly share the love for the pets, as well as service and assistance animals, it can be a lot to manage without a standardized platform in place. More than ever, the apartment industry needs a service like PetScreening to help streamline those processes, and we're thrilled to add this platform to our communities."

Through the PetScreening platform, a pet-owning applicant pays a nominal fee at the time they apply for a rental home and enters information about their pet(s) into the only centralized pet-screening database to analyze rental housing-related risk. The platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions, such as breed, weight and age. This creates a streamlined way to comprehensively assess a specific pet and pet owner who wants to live at a rental property. Non-pet owning residents also are required to fill out a free profile to confirm they are aware of the community rules, whether they acquire or sit for a pet/animal during their stay.

Every pet profile also reflects animal-related incidents reported by property managers while a pet is living at their community. Examples include animal bites, property damage or any owner issues, such as repeat noise complaints, off-leash offenders or unauthorized pets. These registered incidents will follow the animal and its owner in perpetuity so that the next property manager can review the incident log and use it at their discretion. Learn more about the platform, which carries no cost for rental property management teams, at PetScreening.com .

"LMC has always been a forward-thinking group that has worked diligently to provide the best resources for their residents and onsite teams," said David Stunja, chief operating officer of PetScreening. "We are thrilled to add LMC's communities to the PetScreening platform and look forward to assisting their mission to offer the most pet-friendly and pet-accountable experience. Standardized pet policies allow a community to operate in much more streamlined fashion, and we look forward to helping LMC's onsite teams mitigate liability, save valuable time and increase pet-related revenue."

About PetScreening

PetScreening™ helps property managers and housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating more opportunities for pet-related revenue. The proprietary screening platform adds an additional layer of liability protection by having a standardized process when dealing with household pets and assistance animals. It also helps with assistance animal accommodation request validation through a comprehensive legal and FHAct/HUD guideline review process. The end result for each pet application is a Pet Profile with FIDO Score ™ based on pet specific information such as breed, pictures, weight, vaccination records, and behaviors. PetScreening has national memberships with the National Suppliers Council, National Apartment Association and National Multifamily Housing Council.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE:LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 31,800-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $9 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

Media contact

Samantha Chalmers

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-5001

samantha@linnelltaylor.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petscreening-and-lmc-announce-partnership-301087828.html

SOURCE PetScreening