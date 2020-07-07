UrSafe & The Meet Group Announce Relationship, Establishing a New Safety Standard

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The UrSafe App , a first-of-its-kind mobile personal safety app and next-generation global security company, is excited to announce its new relationship with The Meet Group , a leading provider of interactive dating solutions, to set a new standard of dating safety for their worldwide members.

The relationship offers millions of users across The Meet Group's 5-app portfolio – including MeetMe , Skout , Tagged , GROWLr , and LOVOO – a free 60-day premium subscription to UrSafe's innovative personal safety features, such as Follow Me, Check In, Hands-Free SOS, and Fake Call. Members will be presented the opportunity in-app to download UrSafe, enabling them to stay connected with friends, family, and the nearest law enforcement agencies – helping to keep them safe anytime, anywhere.

"UrSafe's first and only goal is to provide cutting-edge, global safety technology that respects user privacy to the masses all day, every day, that doesn't monetize user data. We couldn't be more proud to make this relationship with The Meet Group official and take the standard for international dating safety to the next level," said Dr. Anthony Oyogoa, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of UrSafe. "UrSafe's global coverage complements The Meet Group's international reach, ensuring our entrance into the dating space is with a company that makes a real commitment to user safety worldwide, and we couldn't have matched with a better partner."

With UrSafe available in six languages (English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German and Arabic) and in over 200 countries, people around the world will be more aware, confident and comfortable developing relationships with others – online and in-person.

"We hope to further revolutionize safer dating through our relationship with UrSafe," said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group. "We are dedicated to helping keep our users safe, and we believe this technology will further enhance safety for the millions seeking love and making connections."

The Meet Group and UrSafe will be holding a public webinar on Friday, July 10 beginning at 11:30 a.m. (EDT). Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group, and Dr. Anthony Oyogoa, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of UrSafe, will be discussing how to stay safe in a new era of dating. The webinar, which is hosted by the Internet Dating Excellence Association, will also welcome Justin Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Labs, as well as Jeff Tinsley, Chief Executive Officer of RealMe.

About UrSafe

UrSafe is the first and only hands-free, voice-activated personal safety app fully integrated with 911. Now available for download in the App Store and Google Play, UrSafe is a first-of-its-kind technology built by a team of industry experts in healthcare, military service, and public safety and policy. UrSafe gives you the advanced safety features you need at your fingertips including voice-activated SOS, built-in background screening, real-time location-sharing with friends and family, and geo-located 911 response that functions in over 200 countries and territories. Learn more about UrSafe at ursafe.com .

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) is a leading provider of interactive dating solutions designed to meet the universal need for human connection. Our ecosystem of livestreaming apps enables users around the world to interact through one-to-many livestreaming broadcasts and text-based conversations. Our top apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, Tagged® and GROWLr®, deliver live interactions and meaningful connections to millions of users daily. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, we have offices in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. The Meet Group is committed to safety. You can find a description of current safety practices here: themeetgroup.com/safety-practices . For more information, visit themeetgroup.com , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter or LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

