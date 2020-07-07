Middle East Service Provider Selects Niagara Networks Solution for Agile Deployment of In-Line Security Devices in Data Centers While Ensuring Network Performance and Availability

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks , the Open Visibility Platform pioneer, today announced that a prominent Middle East service provider has selected a Niagara Networks solution to serve as an agile deployment point for in-line cybersecurity solutions in its network edge data centers to protect its operations and customers. The Niagara Networks appliances enable direct flow of network traffic of varying rates—up to 100 gigabits per second—to flow through the cybersecurity systems with the ability to bypass them based on various conditions, including power failure or the security systems not being available.

"Service Providers simultaneously need to ensure the highest levels of security and performance, and they need agility to adapt to the latest challenges," said Stuart Howe, sales director EMEI, Niagara Networks. "Niagara Networks uniquely provides the agility service providers need with the performance and reliability designed for the most demanding networks in the world."

In each of the Provider's data centers, the Niagara Networks appliances primarily operate as a bypass switch, enabling plugging in any cybersecurity or networking solution for in-line processing of network traffic with the capacity to quickly bypass the solution as necessary. The bypass capability also enables seamless installation or maintenance of the in-line solutions without any disruption to the network. Niagara Networks bypass technology enables NetOps and SecOps teams to upscale network and security design and implementation across the country. The Niagara solution enabled highly flexible configurations for long-range fiber optic lines, thus saving CAPEX on additional network elements, while simplifying operational rollout of Advanced Threat Protection platforms at 100Gbps wire speeds.

