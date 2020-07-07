Sectra Signs Enterprise Imaging Contract With CHRISTUS Health

SHELTON, Connecticut, July 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its enterprise imaging solution in many of CHRISTUS Health's U.S. locations. This unified imaging strategy will simplify physician workflow and provide high system availability to 30 hospitals and multiple imaging centers within the health system.

The contract signed in June includes modules for radiology, cardiology, and mammography as well as a VNA at its core to store all departmental imaging. Additionally, advanced visualization tools, teaching file software, business analytics, and a universal viewer are included. The Sectra solution will be deployed across select regions of CHRISTUS Health in Texas and Louisiana.

"I'm delighted to welcome CHRISTUS Health as a customer. Sectra is providing a solution that will standardize image management, viewing and archiving while allowing for systematic high availability – including planned updates and upgrades," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a complete and robust system armed with efficient and accurate clinical tools, proven to boost productivity and improve collaboration without system barriers. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. The offering includes a module for full-scale digital pathology, which received FDA approval in the US in March 2020. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra's PACS is "Best in KLAS" for seven consecutive years at https://medical.sectra.com/.

About Sectra

With more than 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, and orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Sectra is leading the way in digital pathology with multiple, fully digital installations throughout the world.

Contacts:

Andrea Sowitch, Vice President of Marketing

Sectra, Inc.

E-mail: andrea.sowitch@sectra.com

Phone: +1-203-925-0899 ext. 268

Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO

Sectra AB

E-mail: torbjorn.kronander@sectra.se

Phone: +46-705-23-5227

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sectra-signs-enterprise-imaging-contract-with-christus-health-301088432.html

SOURCE Sectra, Inc

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2020/07/c2705.html