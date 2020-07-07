Trianni and Zoetis Announce Agreement to Develop a Transgenic Antibody Discovery Platform for Use in Animal Health

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianni, Inc. (TRIANNI) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) today announced a collaboration for the development of transgenic monoclonal antibody platforms for the discovery of new veterinary treatments.

"We are confident that the application of TRIANNI's proven transgenic human monoclonal antibody discovery platform technology to the veterinary field will add value to Zoetis' product development programs," said Matthias Wabl, Ph.D., Trianni's President and CEO.

"We appreciate TRIANNI's experience in the development of therapeutic antibody platform capabilities and look forward to working with them on innovations for animal health," said Catherine A. Knupp, D.V.M., M.S., Executive Vice President and President, Research and Development at Zoetis. "This collaboration will enhance our internally-developed pipeline of novel monoclonal antibodies and hasten the develop­ment of therapeutics that could transform the way veterinarians treat a range of diseases in animals."

No financial details were disclosed.

About Trianni, Inc.

Trianni, Inc. is a privately held biotech company specializing in antibody discovery technology. TRIANNI's lead technology, The Trianni Mouse®, is a next-generation platform enabling efficient generation of fully-human monoclonal antibodies. TRIANNI's transgenic platform leverages a novel approach to design made possible by advances in DNA synthesis and genomic modification technology, making it a best-in-class therapeutic antibody discovery platform. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Additional information about TRIANNI is available through its corporate website, www.trianni.com.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2019, the company generated annual revenue of $6.3 billion with approximately 10,600 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to business plans or prospects, expectations regarding products, the development of future products and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, including in the sections thereof captioned "Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

Media Contact: Trianni, Inc.

Elizabeth Tran

Marketing Manager

elizabeth.tran@trianni.com

(415) 231-0257

Media Contact: Zoetis

Christina Lood

christina.lood@zoetis.com

(973) 822-7249

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trianni-and-zoetis-announce-agreement-to-develop-a-transgenic-antibody-discovery-platform-for-use-in-animal-health-301088673.html

SOURCE Trianni