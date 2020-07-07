CI Capital Forms Partnership with Paul Winnowski to Pursue Platform Investments in the Residential Solar and Commercial Security Industries

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CI Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, announced today that it has formed a partnership with Paul Winnowski, the former President and COO of Sunrun, and former President of UTC Fire & Security in Europe & South Africa, to jointly pursue platform company investments in the residential solar industry and the commercial security integration industry.

Mr. Winnowski brings to this partnership significant operational experience in both sectors, having formerly served as the President and COO of Sunrun, the nation's largest residential solar company, from 2014 to 2018. Paul joined Sunrun following its acquisition of Mainstream Energy, a diversified solar energy business, where Paul served as CEO from 2012 to 2014. Prior to his time at Mainstream, Paul served in a number of senior roles in the security & fire alarm systems industry with United Technologies and GE, including as President of Europe & South Africa and President of Asia for UTC as well as President of GE Security Asia.

CI Capital and Mr. Winnowski will pursue investment opportunities in each of the residential solar and commercial security integration sectors by targeting platform companies with differentiated capabilities and industry-leading management teams that can act as consolidators in two fragmented and fast-growing industries.

"I am pleased to announce this new partnership with CI Capital," said Mr. Winnowski. "CI Capital has a long and successful track record of backing experienced management teams to acquire and build service businesses through organic growth and numerous add-on acquisitions, which was important to me as I selected a partner."

Winnowski added, "I believe that now is an attractive time to build a platform company in each of the residential solar and commercial security sectors. Adoption of solar remains in the early stages nationwide, and more than ever, homeowners are seeking to minimize their carbon footprint, reduce their reliance on traditional power distribution, and lower their energy costs. Over time, I believe the value proposition of solar will continue to improve and drive further adoption by consumers, and I am passionate about helping homeowners realize that vision."

Winnowski continued, "The commercial security integration space remains highly fragmented and the technologies available to the marketplace are evolving at a rapid pace. End users will continue to seek out high quality service partners that can provide them with both a broad array of services and best-in-class delivery."

Joost Thesseling, Managing Director at CI Capital said, "Over 30 years, Paul has built an impressive reputation as a leader in both the solar and security sectors. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with an executive of Paul's caliber and look forward to our partnership."

About CI Capital Partners

CI Capital Partners LLC, a leading North American private equity investment firm with approximately $1.3 billion in assets under management, has been investing in middle-market companies since 1993. Since inception, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 350 acquisitions representing approximately $10 billion in enterprise value.

