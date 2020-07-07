Birlasoft partners with Innoveo to Fast-track the Journey to Digital Excellence

EDISON, N.J., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Birlasoft Ltd [BSE: 532400, NSE: BSOFT], part of the multibillion dollar diversified The CK Birla Group, announces its partnership with Innoveo, a leading global technology company, strengthening Birlasoft's domain and digital capabilities to rapidly deliver world class solutions with Innoveo's enterprise-level no-code platform.

Shilpa Bhandari, SVP & Global Head, BFSI, Birlasoft, "Innoveo is a true pioneer in the no-code platform space. Their flagship product "Innoveo Skye®" is easy to configure and flexible to integrate. More than 100 applications have been built and delivered on this platform. Birlasoft is thrilled to partner with Innoveo and help our customers fast-track their digital journeys and roll out new applications at a fraction of the cost of traditional IT development."

Amir Ghaffar, President and CEO, Innoveo, "We believe in harnessing technology to build the company of the future. Innoveo's enterprise-level no-code solution will drive end-to-end digital transformation for our respective banking and insurance customers, enable powerful go-to-market strategies in record time and strengthen their competitive advantage. This dynamic partnership with Birlasoft will spearhead companies in their digital journeys and revolutionize the banking and insurance ecosystems."

Birlasoft's consulting and design thinking, united with Innoveo's Skye®'s enterprise-level no-code platform, encompasses the power of domain, enterprise and digital technologies to reimagine business processes for our mutual customers and their ecosystems. Together, we will build the company of tomorrow, today.

About Innoveo:

Founded in Zurich in 2007, Innoveo is a global technology solution provider. We empower our customers to focus on innovation and building business value, utilizing the latest technology with Innoveo Skye®'s no-code platform in just weeks. With operations in the U.S., Zurich, Valencia, Hong Kong and Budapest, Innoveo is the trusted provider for some of the world's largest insurance companies across 5 continents.

About Birlasoft

Enterprise to the Power of Digital ™

Birlasoft combines the power of domain, enterprise and digital technologies to reimagine business processes for customers and their ecosystem. Its consultative and design thinking approach makes societies more productive by helping customers run businesses.

As part of the multibillion-dollar diversified The CK Birla Group, Birlasoft with its 10,000 engineers, is committed to continuing our 158-year heritage of building sustainable communities.

For further information please contact:

Melissa Womack

Head, Global Marketing Birlasoft Melissa.womack@birlasoft.com

+1 214 505 0228 Innoveo marketing@innoveo.com Innoveo AG

+41 79 827 10 53

Disclaimer.

Some of the statements in this update that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include our financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, strategies, intentions and beliefs concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. These statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions in India and elsewhere around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/birlasoft-partners-with-innoveo-to-fast-track-the-journey-to-digital-excellence-301088474.html

SOURCE Birlasoft Ltd