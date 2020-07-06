Sony/ATV Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal with Freddy Wexler

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced it has signed a global publishing administration agreement with the multi-platinum, award-winning songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler. Freddy is a veteran songwriter known for crafting iconic hits including "Be Kind" by Marshmello and Halsey, and the popular single "Stuck with U" by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, which was #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and broke debut streaming records for a duet song on Spotify.

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt said, "I remember when Freddy signed his first publishing deal as an ambitious 19-year-old and have watched his incredible work ethic continue to earn him well-deserved success. As a songwriter, Freddy has a special ability to nourish long-lasting relationships while making great music, and I'm excited about our reunion at Sony/ATV."

"I know I speak for our global A&R team when I say how excited we are to work with Freddy. His success is a reflection of what a special songwriter, producer, and artist he is – one that brings people together and creates incredible music," said Thomas Krottinger, Sony/ATV Director, A&R.

"My career started with EMI in 2006. To be returning to that company and having grown up with the executives I'm now working with is a really special feeling. Jon, Amanda, Thomas and the whole Sony/ATV family have been super supportive, and I can't wait to build something special together," Freddy said.

Recently, Wexler has co-written singles such as the #1 song "Like it's Christmas" by the Jonas Brothers, and "Wolves" by Kanye West, which was featured on Kanye's #1 album The Life of Pablo. He has also collaborated with top artists across various genres including Demi Lovato, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, P!nk, Pusha T, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Wyclef Jean, and Celine Dion, among others.

Wexler, based in Los Angeles, began his music career at the young age of 19, and has since become and in-demand songwriter, having written countless popular singles, as well as music for film and television. Additionally, Wexler releases music as an artist under the pseudonym Jackson Penn. The first single he released, "Streetlights on Mars", reached #12 on Spotify's Global Viral chart and appeared in several television shows.

