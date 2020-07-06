PenFed Credit Union Partners with CU Solutions Group to Provide Marketing Services to Credit Unions

TYSONS, Va., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, announced today its partnership with CU Solutions Group to provide marketing services to credit unions and deliver best-in-class results. Through the partnership, CU Solutions Group will offer WHITE64's award-winning marketing campaign, design, digital, media, strategy and studio services to its credit unions clients. WHITE64 is a CUSO owned by PenFed.

"PenFed is proud to partner with CU Solutions Group in order to extend the marketing services that have fueled our growth since 2014," said Shashi Vohra, PenFed Senior EVP/President of Affiliated Business. "WHITE64 has a proven track record of delivering full-service offerings and results across all media platforms and can help credit unions realize marketing success."

Over the past six years, WHITE64 has served as Agency of Record for PenFed, its largest client, offering creative and media services, helping rebrand from Pentagon Federal Credit Union to PenFed, and launching the PenFed "Great Rates Across America" and "Better Together" campaigns.

CU Solutions Group (CUSG) is a credit union service organization offering leading edge products and services in the areas of technology, marketing, HR performance and strategic advisory to help credit unions serve, grow and become financially strong so they can make a positive impact on people's lives. The company's dedication to the credit union mission of "people helping people" is reflected through service excellence to credit union clients, credit union system partners and credit union leagues spanning 48 states.

"CUSG looks forward to partnering with PenFed and White64 to deliver great marketing solutions to credit unions across the U.S.," said CUSG CEO Dave Adams. "CUSG's well-established core offerings of Performance Pro, Compease, The Learning Center (TLC) learning management system, MemberXP member journey platform, Love My Credit Union Rewards, Save to Win, CUBEtv Studios and strategic advisory services will all create synergies that help credit unions excel in marketing, service and growth."

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2 million members worldwide with over $26 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender.

