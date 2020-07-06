Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gramercy Funds Management and Fintech Advisory Inc. Issue Statement Supporting Argentina Debt Proposal

PRNewswire  
July 06, 2020 12:19am   Comments
Share:

GREENWICH, Conn. and NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gramercy Funds Management and Fintech Advisory Inc. welcome this evening's announcement by the Republic of Argentina, including the improvements in the terms and conditions of its original offer from April 21, 2020. We look forward to supporting Argentina's offer as it provides for the debt sustainability that is crucial for durable, high and inclusive economic growth. 

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gramercy-funds-management-and-fintech-advisory-inc-issue-statement-supporting-argentina-debt-proposal-301088220.html

SOURCE Gramercy Funds Management LLC

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com