Enhancing the Fan Experience: PointsBet Becomes Official Gaming Partner for Detroit Tigers

DETROIT, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Tigers have entered into a dynamic new, multi-year partnership with PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, to enhance fan engagement and game-day excitement by providing access to unique experiences, content, promotions and more, in and around Comerica Park. Following Michigan's legalization of sports betting in 2019, this notably marks the first for any Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise. The agreement will begin for the upcoming 2020 Tigers season.

"We are thrilled to welcome PointsBet as a gaming partner of the Detroit Tigers," said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. "Our incredible fans will love the unique experiences and innovative offerings that PointsBet's personalized platform provides. We look forward to the fan-friendly enhancements this will bring to the game-day experience in and around Comerica Park for years to come."

"The PointsBet team is excited to announce our groundbreaking deal with the Detroit Tigers and Major League Baseball, becoming the first legal sports betting operator in U.S. history to partner with an MLB franchise," noted Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA. "PointsBet operates in rare space within the industry by owning our technology environment from end to end, which allows us to be extremely nimble on product innovation and personalized offerings to complement our app's market-leading speed. We offer the most betting options in the world on MLB games via our unique PointsBetting product, and we are excited to inject a unique and robust betting proposition into the great state of Michigan."

The announcement is made possible by the recent agreement between PointsBet and Major League Baseball, designating PointsBet as an Authorized Gaming Operator of MLB, and granting them rights to use official MLB data along with MLB marks and logos within PointsBet products.

Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet made its U.S. debut in January 2019 and features an easy-to-use app, providing bettors with fast and seamless access to the most markets for wagering in the world, powered by its proprietary technology. PointsBet is the only U.S. provider of the revolutionary PointsBetting product, which rewards players with more money the more correct their wagers are.

As part of the multi-year deal, PointsBet will have television broadcast-visible branding at Comerica Park and will be featured on the Detroit Tigers Radio Network. PointsBet will also have a sponsored presence on the Tigers' digital platforms and be regularly featured on The Word on Woodward, a twice-weekly fan-favorite live streaming show that airs on the club's channel. PointsBet will also be integrated into The District Detroit app and the MLB Ballpark app.

About The Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers, Inc., a charter member of the American League in 1901, have won four World Series and 11 American League pennants. The Tigers play their home games at Comerica Park located within The District Detroit, one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. For more information about the Tigers and the Ilitch Companies visit Tigers.com, DistrictDetroit.com and IlitchCompanies.com.

About PointsBet

Launched in the United States in January of 2019, PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge sportsbook operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. PointsBet announced the company's Initial Public Offering on the Australian Securities Exchange on June 12, 2019. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enhancing-the-fan-experience-pointsbet-becomes-official-gaming-partner-for-detroit-tigers-301087678.html

SOURCE PointsBet