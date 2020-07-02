Market Overview

Pru Life UK Selects Qualtrics CustomerXM

PRNewswire  
July 02, 2020 10:15am   Comments
SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that Pru Life UK has selected Qualtrics CustomerXM.

CustomerXM allows companies to predict, deliver, measure, and respond specifically to customer needs, in order to improve the customer experience and impact key business outcomes such as customer lifetime value, acquisition, and retention. To learn more, visit www.qualtrics.com/customer-experience/.

About Qualtrics
Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact: press@qualtrics.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pru-life-uk-selects-qualtrics-customerxm-301087161.html

SOURCE Qualtrics

