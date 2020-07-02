VISIMO Chosen To Deliver Project Coeus

CORAOPOLIS, Pa., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VISIMO, a leading provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, has been selected by the Autonomy Research Collaboration Network (ARCNet) and the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) to deliver Project Coeus, a joint effort for the U.S. Army Futures Command Artificial Intelligence Task Force (AFC AITF) and the Joint Test Resource Management Center (TRMC). Coeus will serve as the Department of Defense's (DoD's) state-of-the-art collaboration tool, a secure "Open Community Data Science Platform" to support autonomy and artificial intelligence (AI) requirements, significantly increasing the effectiveness of researchers and data science technicians within the DoD.

VISIMO will provide web and application development, cybersecurity, and operations solutions to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Research & Engineering (OUSD R&E) to implement the TRMC's new platform through a $912K contract award. VISIMO will partner with the AITF and the Software Engineer Institute (SEI) at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) for platform architecture, design, and testing to deliver a prototype and R&D instance over the next twelve months.

"It is an honor to be selected to work with AITF to develop this project for the DoD," said VISIMO President/CEO James Julius. "VISIMO was founded to build innovative data science and data visualization platforms and tools. Delivering Project Coeus to the AI Task Force embodies our vision as a company."

VISIMO is a visual analytics, machine learning, and AI company providing software products and tools to businesses and government agencies.

