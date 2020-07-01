Polu Kai Services Awarded US Air Force Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract

TAMPA, Fla., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polu Kai Services LLC, (www.polukaiservices.com), was named an awardee on Sol FA481419RA001 to provide Design/Build construction services supporting the US Air Force. The contract is a Base Plus (6) One Year Options IDIQ with a total aggregate NTE (not to exceed) amount of $500,000,000.00. The contract will be utilized to provide new design-build construction, and/or renovation of facilities at MacDill AFB and Avon Park, Florida.

Mr. Sean P. Jensen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer said, "PKS is extremely excited to be awarded one of these IDIQs. For almost 2 decades PKS has partnered with our clients and vendors to deliver great projects across the country. Our commitment to our Defense and Government clients continues to take Polu Kai to new heights". Jensen continued "To be a veteran owned business competing against top companies around the US and win an opportunity like this, shows veteran businesses are quite capable of supporting large, complex government contracting programs". Adding, "Our great employees are the key to our success. Their dedication and steadfast commitment to supporting our federal customers is job one and this has not gone unnoticed."

PKS looks forward to the opportunities ahead and providing support to the US Air Force and our nation's warfighters.

About Polu Kai Services (PKS)

Founded in May 2002, PKS is an award winning, Service Disabled, Veteran Owned Small Business. PKS is a multi-disciplinary firm with capabilities in AE Design/Build, Construction, Field Engineering, Construction Management Services, Environmental Services, and Professional Services. PKS has a strong team of qualified, licensed, and experienced professionals operating throughout North America and overseas.

