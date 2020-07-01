The Connectivity Ecosystem expands, offers new solutions for the modern home in an increasingly digital world

BOSTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connectivity Ecosystem, a partnership between Schneider Electric, Somfy and Danfoss, welcome its newest member to the alliance, ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions that enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

With a combined vision of driving simple, safe and seamless solutions for both residential and commercial applications, the partnership will deliver a superior value proposition to customers, combining expertise in comprehensive solutions bringing connectivity to the next level in this increasingly digital age.

The interoperability of products and apps offers users and occupants secure, simple and full experiences, while balancing operational cost-optimization and energy management systems.

"We are excited to join the Connectivity Ecosystem at a time when people are more than ever looking at ways to ensure their homes are comfortable and safe," said Christophe Sut, Head of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions and Executive Vice President at ASSA ABLOY Group. "In many cases, our products and apps are the first point of contact for a person going into a home or commercial building, and starting to use a series of services, and the last point of contact as they leave."

In the wake of global lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these integrated solutions allow homeowners, real estate and hotel groups to easily adopt new hygiene measures. When smart building systems work together, the Connectivity Ecosystem offers minimized touchpoints, improved air quality and renewal, and energy saving mechanisms.

"COVID-19 certainly did not create our concern for health, safety and comfort at home, but it moved it higher up on everyone's agenda. People are taking a closer look at their homes and having the right lighting, ventilation, heating and cooling systems, stronger Internet connection, will continue to preoccupy us as we adopt more remote and digital lifestyles in the longer term," believes Philippe Delorme, Executive Vice-President, Energy Management Member of the Executive Committee of Schneider Electric. "Partnerships like the Connectivity Ecosystem will play an important role as we build more resilient and sustainable spaces for a future in which we can expect to see an increased adoption of electrification and investment in technology."

Adapted Home Solutions

Together, the partners in the Connectivity Ecosystem are putting their expertise and data at the service of solutions to help people feel safer and more comfortable at home, addressing specific touchpoints like door handles, access code panels, door entry systems and how they could evolve:

Antimicrobial solutions such as using bacteria killing materials on light switches

such as using bacteria killing materials on light switches Hands-free solutions using automation, motorized shutters, blinds and doors, gesture-controlled interfaces and sensors

solutions using automation, motorized shutters, blinds and doors, gesture-controlled interfaces and sensors Low touch methods where entry and interaction are achieved with personal devices like smartphones rather than shared touchpoints like keypads and panels

where entry and interaction are achieved with like smartphones rather than shared touchpoints like keypads and panels Smarter systems to control access of guest and visitors - entrance solutions providing counting and real-time control of temperature, or providing temporary access codes and camera-controlled access

of guest and visitors - entrance solutions providing counting and real-time control of temperature, or providing temporary access codes and camera-controlled access Smarter systems to improve air quality such as automation for windows.

"As always, the philosophy of the Connectivity Ecosystem is to enable the occupant to enjoy a superior comfort and convenience experience," explains Jean-Guillaume Despature, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Somfy Group. "Together, we are developing an open and scalable ecosystem that can be integrated into homes and buildings and guarantee a smarter, full control of living spaces."

Ensuring safe spaces in hotels

Hospitality solutions adopted by major hotel groups are also evolving to respond to the new safety measures created in response to the pandemic. Integrated apps and solutions help empower guests, limit touchpoints and guarantee comfort in hotel rooms and common use spaces like restaurants and lobbies.

The Connectivity Ecosystem allows guests to be in control in their hotel rooms through voice and app controls, access solutions and integration of anti-bacterial and anti-microbial touchpoints like light switches and control panels. In common areas, solutions including ventilation control and motion detectors will allow for new social distancing and room temperature checks.

The Connectivity Ecosystem offers hotel solutions that integrate increased voice or motion control minimizing touchpoints, managing tasks like opening doors, controlling light, heating and cooling and providing comfort like water sanitation and water heating.

Global hotel chains including Hyatt, Hilton and Marriott continue discussions with partners in the Connectivity Ecosystem to integrate tailored solutions across hotel portfolios.

Integrated solutions for energy efficiency

The proportion of energy supplied by renewables is expected to grow by a factor of 2.5 by 2050, becoming the number one source of energy, and increased electrification and digitization can help achieve recovery and sustainability goals.

"We all know that the energy renovation rate has to increase to reach our ambitious climate targets. We need to act now, and we need to do it smart. We need to address both the energy efficiency renovation and the new build segments to maximize the potential impact of leveraging digital, integrated solutions as enablers in an increasingly electrical world," said Lars Tveen, President, Danfoss Heating System.

To learn more about the Connectivity Ecosystem vision: https://youtu.be/GrqMizFOJeI

Related resources:

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. Our offering covers products and services related to openings; such as locks, doors, gates and entrance automation solutions. We are also experts in trusted identities; with keys, cards, tags, mobile and biometric identity verification systems as parts of our offering. The ASSA ABLOY Group, through the brand Yale, provides solutions for the global residential market, offering a wide portfolio of smart door locks to consumers. Every day, ASSA ABLOY helps billions of people to experience a more open world with innovative solutions that enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. We provide efficient door openings, trusted identities, entrance automation and service for institutional and commercial customers, as well as for the residential market. www.assaabloy.com

About Somfy

Founded in 1969 in France, and now operating in 58 countries, Somfy is the world leader in the automatic control of openings and closures in homes and buildings, with more than 187 million motors sold worldwide. Pioneer in the connected home, the Group is constantly innovating to guarantee its customers comfort, wellbeing and security and is committed to promoting sustainable development. www.somfy.com

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

About Danfoss

Danfoss engineers' technologies that enable the world of tomorrow to do more with less. We meet the growing need for infrastructure, food supply, energy efficiency and climate friendly solutions. Our products and services are used in areas such as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, motor control and mobile machinery. We are also active in the field of renewable energy as well as district heating infrastructure for cities and urban communities. Our innovative engineering dates back to 1933 and today Danfoss is a world-leader, employing more than 25,000 employees and serving customers in more than 100 countries. We are privately held by the founding family.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-connectivity-ecosystem-expands-offers-new-solutions-for-the-modern-home-in-an-increasingly-digital-world-301086980.html

SOURCE Schneider Electric