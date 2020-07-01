hoopla digital Adds Expanded Content Catalogs from Recorded Books, Graphic Audio, more--to Audiobook Collection

HOLLAND, Ohio, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- hoopla digital (hoopladigital.com), the category-creating digital service for public libraries, today announced an expanded deal with RBmedia to bring a vast catalog of titles from the leading independent audiobook publisher to hoopla's dynamic collection. Over 40,000 premium titles from RBmedia's various publishing brands—spanning all high-demand fiction and nonfiction genres—will be available for public library patrons to download and to enjoy on their smartphones, tablets, and laptops through hoopla's web site and mobile app.

"We are excited to support RBmedia's expanded distribution in the library space," said Jeff Jankowski, co-founder and owner of hoopla digital. "Its flagship publishing brand, Recorded Books, has been a great content partner to hoopla. We are thrilled to build on this established partnership to provide libraries greater access to the full Recorded Books catalog as well as to titles from RBmedia's other leading publishing imprints."

Several bestselling titles will be available on hoopla for the first time, including The Longmire Series, Outlander, The Joe Pickett Series, and How to Hide an Empire. The titles will join works from renowned authors like Danielle Steel, J.R.R. Tolkien, and Iris Johansen.

In addition to the existing Recorded Books catalog, the deal will also include the availability of new Recorded Books releases through hoopla's expanded lending model, releasing later this year. Anticipated books like All That Glitters, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End, and How to Raise an Elephant will be among the new releases available for libraries to offer as one-user, one-copy.

The deal will also include thousands of titles from RBmedia brands like Tantor, Highbridge, W.F. Howes, Gildan, and Graphic Audio. Previously, Graphic Audio titles have not been available digitally to libraries. Librarians will have the flexibility to offer these RBmedia titles instantly or through the one-user/one-copy model.

There are currently 20,000+ Recorded Books audiobooks available instantly on hoopla, with the expanded RBmedia catalog coming later this year. The full suite of titles will join hoopla digital's collection of over 900,000 eBooks, audiobooks, comics, albums, movies and television shows. To access the collection on hoopla digital, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com. Content on hoopla can be accessed across a range of platforms including Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast.

hoopla digital is in over 8,000 public libraries across the U.S. and Canada including Free Library of Philadelphia, Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library, and Los Angeles Public Library. Visit hoopladigital.com to find out if your library partners with hoopla.

About hoopla digital

hoopla digital is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America to provide online and mobile access to thousands of Movies, TV Shows, Music, eBooks, Audiobooks and Comics. With hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital's mobile app and online at www.hoopladigital.com. hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years.

About RBmedia

RBmedia is a global leader in spoken audio content and digital media distribution technology that reaches millions of consumers—at home, in the car, and wherever they take their mobile devices. Headquartered in Landover, Maryland, the company is the largest producer of audiobooks in the world with a catalog of more than 45,000 exclusive titles through its content brands: Recorded Books, Tantor Media, HighBridge, Kalorama Audio, ChristianAudio, Gildan Media, GraphicAudio, W. F. Howes in the United Kingdom, and Wavesound in Australia. RBmedia is owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. Find out more at www.rbmediaglobal.com.

