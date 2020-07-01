Bambuser and Aftonbladet in Strategic Partnership - Introducing Live Video Shopping at Aftonbladet

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser has entered into a strategic partnership with Aftonbladet, Sweden's largest news provider. The partnership creates new business opportunities for Bambuser's customers who can gain greater reach on their live broadcasts - directly from Aftonbladet's digital channels.

Aftonbladet is Sweden's largest online news provider. The latest figures from the measurement institute Orvesto show that Aftonbladet reached 3.8 million unique users daily in May, which on average generates 36 million page views daily.

- Bambuser's interactive livestream enhances our video offering both commercially and editorially. We know that many e-retailers lack reach for their sites. It will be extremely exciting to combine Aftonbladet's reach with such an engaging product. In addition, we hope to be able to attract and strengthen our young audience, says Lotta Folcker, editor-in-chief at Aftonbladet Labs.

Last fall, Bambuser became the first in the world to launch Live Video Shopping outside Asia. Since then, the company has entered into agreements with several established brands and e-retailers such as Kicks, Lindex, Lyko, Gina Tricot, Intersport, Kjell & Company, Odd Molly, Indiska and Stronger.

Bambuser and Aftonbladet have today entered into a strategic partnership. The partnership enables Bambuser's customers to broadcast live simultaneously, so-called simulcast, on their own site and directly on Aftonbladet's site. Aftonbladet's visitors can then interact and shop - completely frictionless.

The partnership comes after a successful pilot test with one of Sweden's largest retailers and represents no order value per se.

- It is fantastic to have the Swedish people's news destination as our first media partner. Aftonbladet has a deep understanding of the digital habits of its readers and is a perfect complement to our offer, says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO at Bambuser.

Bambuser was founded in 2007 as the world's first company with a platform for interactive mobile live video broadcasting and is a leading supplier in the live video segment. In 2019, Bambuser introduced Live Video Shopping, which enables live shopping directly on the brand's website. Bambuser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and is headquartered in Stockholm.

