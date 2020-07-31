Alphatec to Participate in 40th Annual Canaccord Growth Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) ("Alphatec" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that Pat Miles, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the 40th Annual Canaccord Growth Conference on August 12, 2020, at 1 P.M. EDT.



Management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation, along with copies of the accompanying presentation materials, will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.atecspine.com. The webcast replay will be archived under the "Investor Presentations" link for 90 days following the conference.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC architects and commercializes approach-based technology that integrates seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to provide real-time, objective nerve information that can enhance the safety and reproducibility of spine surgery. Additional information can be found at www.atecspine.com.

