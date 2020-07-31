Pam Cordano, MFT, shares 10 practical and effective ways to move from despair to meaning in life

DAVIS, Calif., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the onset of the year 2020, Pam Cordano, MFT, released a book titled "10 Foundations For a Meaningful Life (No Matter What's Happened)" (published by Balboa Press) which offered hope, inspiration and insight on how to cultivate a wholehearted "YES" to life. Now, as the world began to change dramatically due to COVID-19, she believes that people need this book even more than in January when it first came out.

This self-improvement book outlines 10 powerful ways to restore a sense of meaning and joy in life in the face of loss and suffering. Drawing from her personal journey, Cordano shares vignettes of her early beginnings, to her young adulthood as she struggled with addiction and aimlessness, to her awakening at 46 years old when she finally and definitively chose life. The book goes deep with powerful stories from her clients and raw examples of how one can get hurt in life, which she discovered in the context of her 29 years as a therapist. Woven throughout the chapters is a modern application of Viktor Frankl's teachings, bridging his circumstances and triumphs to what is currently possible for people of the present time.

"This book tackles our human condition — how do we not diminish and deaden ourselves in the face of life's inevitable limitations? How do we continue to take on our lives, recognizing the impact saying ‘yes' to life has on those around us (and the detrimental effect on others when we give up)?" the author describes. "This is an anti-suicide book. It is full of empowerment, practical tools, hope, and questions to reflect on."

The publication of "10 Foundations For a Meaningful Life (No Matter What's Happened)" aims to help people approach healing more effectively and efficiently. On a deeper level, it aims to guide those who are stuck in despair or even suicidal to understand clear steps to bring themselves back to investing in their lives. Ultimately, it seeks to impart a powerful perspective among readers in moving from despair to meaning in life.

Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/785203-10-foundations-for-a-meaningful-life-no-matter-whats-happened to purchase a copy.

"10 Foundations For a Meaningful Life (No Matter What's Happened)"

By Pam Cordano, MFT

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 158 pages | ISBN 9781982241360

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 158 pages | ISBN 9781982241346

E-Book | 158 pages | ISBN 9781982241353

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Pam Cordano, MFT, is a psychotherapist, a cancer survivor and adoptee who is passionate about helping people identify and cultivate what is uniquely meaningful to them, which allows for increased vitality and new possibilities. She is particularly interested in the power of community to catalyze healing and growth. "10 Foundations For a Meaningful Life (No Matter What's Happened)" is her first publication.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment

Marketing Services Balboa Press 1-812-358-7578 pressreleases@balboapress.com