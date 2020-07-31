Tenable Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

COLUMBIA, Md., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain existing stockholders of Tenable at a price to the public of $31.95 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about August 4, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock from them at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Tenable will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders.



J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Stifel is acting as passive book-running manager for the offering. Allen & Company LLC, William Blair, Piper Sandler, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Wedbush Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement, including a base prospectus, filed by Tenable with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which was effective upon filing. The offering may be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY, 10179, by telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone: 1-888-603-5847.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding Tenable's expectations regarding the closing of the public offering. The words "anticipate," believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, all of which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

