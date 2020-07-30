Portman Ridge Finance Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6th, 2020; Conference Call Scheduled

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) (the "Company") will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, August 6th, 2020 before the markets open. The Company will host a conference call on Monday, August 10th, 2020 at 4:00 pm Eastern Time.



To access the call please dial (866) 757-5630 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. No password is required. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis on our Company's website www.portmanridge.com in the Investor Relations section under Events. The online archive of the webcast will be available after 7pm Eastern Time for approximately 90 days.

A replay of this conference call will be available from 12:00 pm Eastern Time on August 10, 2020 until 7:00 pm Eastern Time on August 17, 2020. The dial in number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 and the conference ID is 8149219.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation's middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com . The Portman Ridge Finance Corporation logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/attachment-download-view/1790889/612276/4/1/0/612276.jpg

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The matters discussed in this press release, as well as in future oral and written statements by management of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, that are forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. We generally identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

Important assumptions include our ability to originate new investments, and achieve certain margins and levels of profitability, the availability of additional capital, and the ability to maintain certain debt to asset ratios. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a projection or forward-looking statement in this press release should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, expectations or objectives will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes and changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions. Further information about factors that could affect our financial and other results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

