CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP UNITHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating CNX Midstream Partners LP ("CNX Midstream") (NYSE:CNXM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CNX Midstream's agreement to be acquired by CNX Resources Corporation ("CNX Resources") (NYSE:CNX). Under the terms of the agreement, unitholders of CNX Midstream will receive 0.88 shares of CNX Resources common stock for each unit of CNX Midstream they own.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cnx-midstream-partners-lp.

If you would like to discuss this investigation and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.