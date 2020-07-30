Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
July 30, 2020 5:08pm   Comments
Share:

RUTLAND, Vt., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company's management will be presenting at two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM ET.  
  • Raymond James Virtual Diversified Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 3:20 PM ET.  

A copy of the presentation for each conference will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors' section of the company's website at http://ir.casella.com.  In addition, each conference will be webcast live via a link on the company's website.

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company's website at http://www.casella.com.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com