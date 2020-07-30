Market Overview

Flexion Therapeutics to Report Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 5, 2020

Globe Newswire  
July 30, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
BURLINGTON, Mass., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) today announced that it will report its second-quarter 2020 financial results and recent business highlights after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. The Company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. Visit flexiontherapeutics.com.

Contact:

Scott Young
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
T: 781-305-7194
syoung@flexiontherapeutics.com

