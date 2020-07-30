General Cannabis Corp. Closes Hershey Transaction

DENVER, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB:CANN), a leading publicly traded Colorado cannabis company, announced today that it has closed the final tranche of the investment by Hershey Strategic Capital, LP and Shore Ventures III, LP (the "Investors"). The Investors funded $815,000 to bring total funding to $3,000,000 on terms previously announced by the Company. Concurrently, the Company announced that the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division has approved Adam Hershey as a member of the Company's board of directors.



General Cannabis Corp offers a comprehensive national resource for the highest quality service providers available to the regulated cannabis industry. The Company is a trusted partner to the cultivation, production and retail sides of the cannabis business. The Company's website address is www.generalcann.com.

