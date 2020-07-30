McAnally Wilkins Agency Selects Applied as Digital Transformation Partner

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that McAnally Wilkins Agency has selected Applied Digital Agency® software to digitally transform their business. Applied Digital Agency will enable McAnally Wilkins Agency to automate policy workflows and increase access to markets to ensure the best coverage for the insured. The agency will also integrate customer service software, including a self-service portal and mobile apps, to provide anytime, anywhere anytime, anywhere digital customer experience.

"As we transition from a captive Nationwide agency to an independent agency model, we require technology that enables us to manage multiple lines of business across multiple markets while keeping a single view of our overall book," said Blake Batte, chief operations officer, McAnally Wilkins Agency. "Applied Digital Agency will enable our agency to have a single source of truth on our customers and prospects that can be acted upon quickly for servicing and sales activities."

Applied's Digital Agency software consists of a foundational management system, mobile technology and insurer connectivity, hosted on the cloud. The fully integrated software enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. By leveraging integrated software applications that enable agencies to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems, digital agencies operate more efficiently, better leverage insurer relationships, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

"In transitioning to the independent agency model, technology enables agencies to more quickly expand insurer partnerships and automate processes throughout the insurance lifecycle in new ways," said Michael Howe, executive vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. "Applied's Digital Agency software will enable McAnally Wilkins Agency to expand their book of business through greater automation and market access while also elevating their customer experience by providing customers anytime, anywhere access to policy information."

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

