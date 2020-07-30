LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Second Quarter 2020

Second quarter 2020 revenue of $2.6 billion (down 19.1% year-over-year)



Parts and services organic revenue declined 16.8%

Implemented targeted cost actions contributing to sequential expense reduction

Net income 1 of $119 million (down 21.2%); adjusted net income of $161 million (down 20.9%)

Diluted EPS 1 of $0.39 (down 18.8%); adjusted diluted EPS of $0.53 (down 18.5%)

Second quarter 2020 operating cash flow of $718 million (up 56%); free cash flow of $686 million (up 66%)

Reduced borrowings by $552 million; year-to-date debt paydown of $782 million

Net leverage down to 2.2x EBITDA

Liquidity up to $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2020

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today reported second quarter 2020 results consistent with the Company's previously announced second quarter business update on June 15, 2020 (insert link to 6/15 release). Relative to the start of the second quarter, the full quarter results reflect improved revenue trends, operational and balance sheet productivity and continued debt reduction.

COVID-19 Update

"The momentum we gained in April and May continued through June, and we finished the quarter solidly," noted Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we delivered on our key initiatives of driving higher levels of cash flow and driving higher EBITDA margins. Operating cash flows were $718 million, a 56% increase over the same period in 2019. Additionally, despite the decline in revenue, our North American team delivered Segment EBITDA margin of 14.8%. Our European segment demonstrated continuous improvements from a revenue and margin perspective each month as we migrated through the quarter. I am particularly pleased with the performance of our Specialty segment, which saw only a slight decline in organic revenue of 1.4%, well above our expectations."

Mr. Zarcone further commented, "The operating environment continues to evolve, and while the Company's second quarter performance exceeded our expectations at the beginning of the quarter, there remains a high degree of uncertainty about the ongoing rate and shape of the COVID-19 recovery. As a result, the Company is not providing new fiscal 2020 guidance at this time. That said, our teams across the globe are committed to effective operational execution and protecting our business in this uncharted environment as they have thus far. Importantly, despite these headwinds, our long-term strategic and financial objectives, and capital allocation priorities, are unchanged."

1 References to Net income and Diluted earnings per share, and the corresponding adjusted figures, in this release reflect amounts from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.6 billion, a decrease of 19.1% as compared to $3.2 billion in the second quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2020, parts and services organic revenue decreased 16.8% year-over-year, while the net impact of acquisition and divestitures revenue was (0.5%) and foreign exchange rates was (1.5%), for a total parts and services revenue decline of 18.9%.

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $119 million as compared to $150 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 21.2% year-over-year. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter was $0.39 as compared to $0.48 for the same period of 2019, a decrease of 19% year-over-year.

On an adjusted basis, net income was $161 million compared to $204 million in the same period of 2019. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter was $0.53 as compared to $0.65 for the same period of 2019, an 18% decrease.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash flow from operations totaled $718 million during the second quarter of 2020, up 56% from a year ago. Free cash flow totaled $686 million, up 66% year-over-year. The Company made $552 million of net repayments on borrowings during the quarter, for a total year-to-date reduction of $782 million. As of June 30, 2020, LKQ's balance sheet reflected net debt of $2.8 billion. Net leverage as defined in our credit facility decreased to 2.2x EBITDA. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $2.5 billion in available liquidity, including $2.05 billion available under the credit facilities and $476 million of cash and cash equivalents.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company did not repurchase any of its common stock. We suspended share repurchases as of March 16, 2020. Since initiating the share repurchase program in October 2018, the Company has repurchased 16.5 million shares for a total of approximately $440 million.

Varun Laroyia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "As we entered the second quarter, our financial objectives were to align our cost structure to the demand situation and strengthen our balance sheet in the midst of the pandemic. Through the swift and decisive cost actions we implemented and the laser focus on cash generation, which contributed to record quarterly free cash flow, we accomplished both priorities. Additionally, we further enhanced our financial flexibility by amending our senior secured credit facility in the second quarter. We continue to believe we have sufficient liquidity to meet the needs of our business."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains, and management's presentation on the conference call will refer to, non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Included with this release are reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Details

LKQ will host a conference call and webcast on July 30, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time) with members of senior management to discuss the Company's results. To access the investor conference call, please dial (833) 236-5754. International access to the call may be obtained by dialing (647) 689-4182. The investor conference call will require you to enter conference ID: 3783913#.

Webcast and Presentation Details

The audio webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at (www.lkqcorp.com) in the Investor Relations section.

A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls. The telephone replay will require you to enter conference ID: 3783913#. An online replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Company's website. Both formats of replay will be available through August 13, 2020. Please allow approximately two hours after the live presentation before attempting to access the replay.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements and information in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of such Act.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our outlook, guidance, expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions and strategies. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including those identified below.

All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us at the time the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from the events or results predicted or implied by our forward-looking statements include the factors set forth below, and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC, including those disclosed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These reports are available on our investor relations website at lkqcorp.com and on the SEC website at sec.gov.

These factors include the following (not necessarily in order of importance):

effects on our business from the disruption to economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including a substantial decrease in the demand for our products and services, interruptions to supply chains, and the inability of customers to pay for products and services;

employment-related issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, including employment law claims resulting from the layoffs and furloughs of employees to reduce costs during the period of decreased demand, increased healthcare costs, workforce shortages, and health and safety issues at the workplace;

changes in economic, political and social conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which we are located or do business, including the U.K. withdrawal from the European Union (also known as Brexit), and the impact of these changes on our businesses, the demand for our products and our ability to obtain financing for operations;

increasing competition in the automotive parts industry (including parts sold on online marketplaces and the potential competitive advantage to original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") with "connected car" technology);

fluctuations in the pricing of new OEM replacement products;

changes in the level of acceptance and promotion of alternative automotive parts by insurance companies and vehicle repairers;

changes to our business relationships with insurance companies or changes by insurance companies to their business practices relating to the use of our products;

our ability to identify acquisition candidates at reasonable prices and our ability to successfully divest underperforming businesses;

our ability to integrate, realize expected synergies, and successfully operate acquired companies and any companies acquired in the future, and the risks associated with these companies;

the implementation of a border tax or tariff on imports and the negative impact on our business due to the amount of inventory we import;

restrictions or prohibitions on selling certain aftermarket products through enforcement by OEMs or government agencies of intellectual property rights;

restrictions or prohibitions on importing certain aftermarket products by border enforcement agencies based on, among other things, intellectual property infringement claims;

variations in the number of vehicles manufactured and sold, vehicle accident rates, miles driven, and the age profile of vehicles in accidents;

the increase of accident avoidance systems being installed in vehicles;

the potential loss of sales of certain mechanical parts due to the rise of electric vehicle sales;

fluctuations in the prices of fuel, scrap metal and other commodities;

changes in laws or regulations affecting our business;

higher costs and the resulting potential inability to service our customers to the extent that our suppliers decide to discontinue business relationships with us;

price increases, interruptions or disruptions to the supply of vehicle parts from aftermarket suppliers and vehicles from salvage auctions;

changes in the demand for our products and the supply of our inventory due to severity of weather and seasonality of weather patterns;

the risks associated with operating in foreign jurisdictions, including foreign laws and economic and political instabilities;

declines in the values of our assets, including as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business;

additional unionization efforts, new collective bargaining agreements, and work stoppages;

our ability to develop and implement the operational and financial systems needed to manage our operations;

interruptions, outages or breaches of our operational systems, security systems, or infrastructure as a result of attacks on, or malfunctions of, our systems;

costs of complying with laws relating to the security of personal information;

product liability claims by the end users of our products or claims by other parties who we have promised to indemnify for product liability matters;

costs associated with recalls of the products we sell;

potential losses of our right to operate at key locations if we are not able to negotiate lease renewals;

inaccuracies in the data relating to our industry published by independent sources upon which we rely;

currency fluctuations in the U.S. dollar, pound sterling and euro versus other currencies;

our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms to finance our growth;

our ability to satisfy our debt obligations and to operate within the limitations imposed by financing arrangements, including the possibility of not satisfying one or more of the financial covenants in our credit facility due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business;

changes to applicable U.S. and foreign tax laws, changes to interpretations of tax laws, and changes in our mix of earnings among the jurisdictions in which we operate; and

disruptions to the management and operations of our business and the uncertainties caused by activist investors.

Contact:

Joseph P. Boutross

Vice President, Investor Relations

LKQ Corporation

(312) 621-2793

jpboutross@lkqcorp.com







LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated

Statements of Income, with Supplementary Data

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 % of Revenue (1) % of Revenue (1) $ Change % Change Revenue $ 2,626,323 100.0 % $ 3,248,173 100.0 % $ (621,850 ) (19.1 %) Cost of goods sold 1,609,614 61.3 % 2,000,986 61.6 % (391,372 ) (19.6 %) Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold 5,705 0.2 % — 0.0 % 5,705 n/m Gross margin 1,011,004 38.5 % 1,247,187 38.4 % (236,183 ) (18.9 %) Selling, general and administrative expenses 737,369 28.1 % 898,368 27.7 % (160,999 ) (17.9 %) Restructuring and acquisition related expenses 24,950 0.9 % 8,377 0.3 % 16,573 n/m Loss on disposal of businesses and impairment of net assets held for sale 2,485 0.1 % 33,497 1.0 % (31,012 ) (92.6 %) Depreciation and amortization 65,747 2.5 % 70,834 2.2 % (5,087 ) (7.2 %) Operating income 180,453 6.9 % 236,111 7.3 % (55,658 ) (23.6 %) Other expense (income): Interest expense, net of interest income 25,616 1.0 % 35,884 1.1 % (10,268 ) (28.6 %) Other income, net (8,174 ) (0.3 %) (5,733 ) (0.2 %) (2,441 ) 42.6 % Total other expense, net 17,442 0.7 % 30,151 0.9 % (12,709 ) (42.2 %) Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 163,011 6.2 % 205,960 6.3 % (42,949 ) (20.9 %) Provision for income taxes 41,869 1.6 % 55,825 1.7 % (13,956 ) (25.0 %) Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (2,649 ) (0.1 %) 1,572 0.0 % (4,221 ) n/m Income from continuing operations 118,493 4.5 % 151,707 4.7 % (33,214 ) (21.9 %) Net income from discontinued operations 277 0.0 % 398 0.0 % (121 ) (30.4 %) Net income 118,770 4.5 % 152,105 4.7 % (33,335 ) (21.9 %) Less: net (loss) income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest (22 ) (0.0 %) 1,352 0.0 % (1,374 ) n/m Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest — 0.0 % 192 0.0 % (192 ) n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 118,792 4.5 % $ 150,561 4.6 % $ (31,769 ) (21.1 %) Basic earnings per share: (2) Income from continuing operations $ 0.39 $ 0.49 (0.10 ) (20.4 %) Net income from discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 (0.00 ) n/m Net income 0.39 0.49 (0.10 ) (20.4 %) Less: net (loss) income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest (0.00 ) 0.00 (0.00 ) n/m Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest — 0.00 (0.00 ) n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 0.39 $ 0.48 (0.09 ) (18.8 %) Diluted earnings per share: (2) Income from continuing operations $ 0.39 $ 0.49 (0.10 ) (20.4 %) Net income from discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 (0.00 ) n/m Net income 0.39 0.49 (0.10 ) (20.4 %) Less: net (loss) income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest (0.00 ) 0.00 (0.00 ) n/m Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest — 0.00 (0.00 ) n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 0.39 $ 0.48 (0.09 ) (18.8 %) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 304,001 311,891 (7,890 ) (2.5 %) Diluted 304,190 312,719 (8,529 ) (2.7 %) (1) The sum of the individual percentage of revenue components may not equal the total due to rounding. (2) The sum of the individual earnings per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated

Statements of Income, with Supplementary Data

(In thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 % of Revenue (1) % of Revenue (1) $ Change % Change Revenue $ 5,627,258 100.0 % $ 6,348,476 100.0 % $ (721,218 ) (11.4 %) Cost of goods sold 3,396,637 60.4 % 3,893,025 61.3 % (496,388 ) (12.8 %) Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold 5,741 0.1 % — 0.0 % 5,741 n/m Gross margin 2,224,880 39.5 % 2,455,451 38.7 % (230,571 ) (9.4 %) Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,637,180 29.1 % 1,794,900 28.3 % (157,720 ) (8.8 %) Restructuring and acquisition related expenses 31,920 0.6 % 11,684 0.2 % 20,236 n/m Loss on disposal of businesses and impairment of net assets held for sale 2,236 0.0 % 48,520 0.8 % (46,284 ) (95.4 %) Depreciation and amortization 131,242 2.3 % 141,836 2.2 % (10,594 ) (7.5 %) Operating income 422,302 7.5 % 458,511 7.2 % (36,209 ) (7.9 %) Other expense (income): Interest expense, net of interest income 51,547 0.9 % 71,973 1.1 % (20,426 ) (28.4 %) Loss on debt extinguishment 12,751 0.2 % — 0.0 % 12,751 n/m Other income, net (11,796 ) (0.2 %) (9,584 ) (0.2 %) (2,212 ) 23.1 % Total other expense, net 52,502 0.9 % 62,389 1.0 % (9,887 ) (15.8 %) Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 369,800 6.6 % 396,122 6.2 % (26,322 ) (6.6 %) Provision for income taxes 102,280 1.8 % 107,375 1.7 % (5,095 ) (4.7 %) Equity in losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries (2,133 ) (0.0 %) (37,977 ) (0.6 %) 35,844 (94.4 %) Income from continuing operations 265,387 4.7 % 250,770 4.0 % 14,617 5.8 % Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (638 ) (0.0 %) 398 0.0 % (1,036 ) n/m Net income 264,749 4.7 % 251,168 4.0 % 13,581 5.4 % Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 718 0.0 % 2,367 0.0 % (1,649 ) (69.7 %) Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest 103 0.0 % 192 0.0 % (89 ) (46.4 %) Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 263,928 4.7 % $ 248,609 3.9 % $ 15,319 6.2 % Basic earnings per share: (2) Income from continuing operations $ 0.87 $ 0.80 $ 0.07 8.8 % Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (0.00 ) 0.00 (0.00 ) n/m Net income 0.87 0.80 0.07 8.8 % Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 0.00 0.01 (0.01 ) n/m Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest 0.00 0.00 (0.00 ) n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 0.86 $ 0.79 $ 0.07 8.9 % Diluted earnings per share: (2) Income from continuing operations $ 0.87 $ 0.80 $ 0.07 8.8 % Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (0.00 ) 0.00 (0.00 ) n/m Net income 0.87 0.80 0.07 8.8 % Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 0.00 0.01 (0.01 ) n/m Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest 0.00 0.00 (0.00 ) n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 0.86 $ 0.79 $ 0.07 8.9 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 305,123 313,460 (8,337 ) (2.7 %) Diluted 305,477 314,360 (8,883 ) (2.8 %) (1) The sum of the individual percentage of revenue components may not equal the total due to rounding. (2) The sum of the individual earnings per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 476,426 $ 523,020 Receivables, net 1,125,816 1,131,132 Inventories 2,288,293 2,772,777 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 216,438 260,890 Total current assets 4,106,973 4,687,819 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,196,505 1,234,400 Operating lease assets, net 1,272,513 1,308,511 Intangible assets: Goodwill 4,377,350 4,406,535 Other intangibles, net 798,799 850,338 Equity method investments 136,673 139,243 Other noncurrent assets 146,486 153,110 Total assets $ 12,035,299 $ 12,779,956 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 756,846 $ 942,795 Accrued expenses: Accrued payroll-related liabilities 179,470 179,203 Refund liability 103,679 97,314 Value added taxes payable 160,294 46,490 Other accrued expenses 258,490 243,193 Income taxes payable 114,202 26,959 Other current liabilities 67,410 94,664 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 216,177 221,527 Current portion of long-term obligations 93,200 326,367 Total current liabilities 1,949,768 2,178,512 Long-term operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 1,112,230 1,137,597 Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 3,157,725 3,715,389 Deferred income taxes 299,867 310,129 Other noncurrent liabilities 343,691 365,672 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 24,077 24,077 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 320,530,156 shares issued and 304,034,241 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020; 319,927,243 shares issued and 306,731,328 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 3,205 3,199 Additional paid-in capital 1,433,338 1,418,239 Retained earnings 4,401,545 4,140,136 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (279,763 ) (200,885 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 16,495,915 shares at June 30, 2020 and 13,195,915 shares at December 31, 2019 (439,819 ) (351,813 ) Total Company stockholders' equity 5,118,506 5,008,876 Noncontrolling interest 29,435 39,704 Total stockholders' equity 5,147,941 5,048,580 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,035,299 $ 12,779,956





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 264,749 $ 251,168 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 144,309 152,361 Impairment of equity method investments — 39,551 Loss on disposal of businesses and impairment of net assets held for sale 2,236 48,520 Stock-based compensation expense 15,763 13,659 Loss on debt extinguishment 12,751 — Other (3,554 ) (3,516 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions: Receivables, net (5,111 ) (149,052 ) Inventories 445,493 131,229 Prepaid income taxes/income taxes payable 84,125 25,967 Accounts payable (172,140 ) 96,888 Other operating assets and liabilities 124,431 31,629 Net cash provided by operating activities 913,052 638,404 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (77,301 ) (101,268 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 6,110 1,976 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (5,465 ) (14,767 ) Proceeds from disposal of businesses, net of cash sold 4,602 — Other investing activities, net (3,917 ) (2,711 ) Net cash used in investing activities (75,971 ) (116,770 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Early-redemption premium (9,498 ) — Repayment of U.S. Notes (2023) (600,000 ) — Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 494,485 312,880 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (601,480 ) (471,439 ) Repayments under term loans (8,750 ) (4,375 ) Borrowings under receivables securitization facility 111,300 36,600 Repayments under receivables securitization facility (111,300 ) (146,600 ) Repayments of other debt, net (66,073 ) (8,367 ) Purchase of treasury stock (88,006 ) (190,762 ) Other financing activities, net (10,832 ) 75 Net cash used in financing activities (890,154 ) (471,988 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,358 ) (102 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (58,431 ) 49,544 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations, beginning of period 528,387 337,250 Add: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of discontinued operations, beginning of period 6,470 — Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing and discontinued operations, beginning of period 534,857 337,250 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing and discontinued operations, end of period 476,426 386,794 Less: Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations, end of period — 5,372 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 476,426 $ 381,422





The following unaudited tables compare certain third party revenue categories:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change (In thousands) Included in Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income of LKQ Corporation North America $ 892,826 $ 1,165,482 $ (272,656 ) (23.4 %) Europe 1,206,330 1,510,952 (304,622 ) (20.2 %) Specialty 404,002 410,263 (6,261 ) (1.5 %) Parts and services 2,503,158 3,086,697 (583,539 ) (18.9 %) Other 123,165 161,476 (38,311 ) (23.7 %) Total $ 2,626,323 $ 3,248,173 $ (621,850 ) (19.1 %)

Revenue changes by category for the three months ended June 30, 2020 vs. 2019:

Revenue Change Attributable to: Organic Acquisition and Divestiture Foreign Exchange Total Change (1) North America (22.5 %) (0.6 %) (0.2 %) (23.4 %) Europe (16.6 %) (0.7 %) (2.9 %) (20.2 %) Specialty (1.4 %) 0.3 % (0.4 %) (1.5 %) Parts and services (16.8 %) (0.5 %) (1.5 %) (18.9 %) Other (23.7 %) 0.1 % (0.1 %) (23.7 %) Total (17.2 %) (0.5 %) (1.5 %) (19.1 %)





The following unaudited tables compare certain third party revenue categories:

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change (In thousands) Included in Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income of LKQ Corporation North America $ 2,000,168 $ 2,321,180 $ (321,012 ) (13.8 %) Europe 2,564,299 2,951,793 (387,494 ) (13.1 %) Specialty 751,408 762,819 (11,411 ) (1.5 %) Parts and services 5,315,875 6,035,792 (719,917 ) (11.9 %) Other 311,383 312,684 (1,301 ) (0.4 %) Total $ 5,627,258 $ 6,348,476 $ (721,218 ) (11.4 %)

Revenue changes by category for the six months ended June 30, 2020 vs 2019:

Revenue Change Attributable to: Organic Acquisition and Divestiture Foreign Exchange Total Change (1) North America (13.4 %) (0.3 %) (0.2 %) (13.8 %) Europe (10.1 %) (0.3 %) (2.7 %) (13.1 %) Specialty (1.4 %) 0.2 % (0.2 %) (1.5 %) Parts and services (10.3 %) (0.2 %) (1.4 %) (11.9 %) Other (1.0 %) 0.7 % (0.1 %) (0.4 %) Total (9.8 %) (0.2 %) (1.4 %) (11.4 %)

(1) The sum of the individual revenue change components may not equal the total percentage change due to rounding.





The following unaudited table reconciles revenue growth for parts & services to constant currency revenue growth for the same measure:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Consolidated Europe Consolidated Europe Parts & Services Revenue growth as reported (18.9 %) (20.2 %) (11.9 )% (13.1 )% Less: Currency impact (1.5 %) (2.9 %) (1.4 )% (2.7 )% Revenue growth at constant currency (17.4 %) (17.3 %) (10.5 )% (10.4 )%

We have presented the growth of our revenue on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency revenue information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our growth, consistent with how we evaluate our performance, as this statistic removes the translation impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which are outside of our control and do not reflect our operational performance. Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating prior year revenue in local currency using the current year's currency conversion rate. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our use of this term may vary from the use of similarly-named measures by other issuers due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation and differences due to items subject to interpretation. In addition, not all companies that report revenue growth on a constant currency basis calculate such measure in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.





The following unaudited table compares revenue and Segment EBITDA by reportable segment:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) % of Revenue % of Revenue % of Revenue % of Revenue Revenue North America $ 1,011,395 $ 1,321,766 $ 2,301,590 $ 2,624,075 Europe 1,211,185 1,516,240 2,574,779 2,961,781 Specialty 404,874 411,636 753,456 765,373 Eliminations (1,131 ) (1,469 ) (2,567 ) (2,753 ) Total revenue $ 2,626,323 $ 3,248,173 $ 5,627,258 $ 6,348,476 Segment EBITDA North America $ 149,554 14.8 % $ 190,048 14.4 % $ 360,992 15.7 % $ 366,684 14.0 % Europe 89,387 7.4 % 116,281 7.7 % 167,649 6.5 % 221,579 7.5 % Specialty 52,233 12.9 % 52,367 12.7 % 84,465 11.2 % 90,326 11.8 % Total Segment EBITDA $ 291,174 11.1 % $ 358,696 11.0 % $ 613,106 10.9 % $ 678,589 10.7 %

We have presented Segment EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our segment profit and loss and underlying trends in our ongoing operations. We calculate Segment EBITDA as EBITDA excluding restructuring and acquisition related expenses (which includes restructuring expenses recorded in Cost of goods sold), change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments or divestitures, equity in losses and earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries, and impairment charges. EBITDA, which is the basis for Segment EBITDA, is calculated as net income, less net income (loss) attributable to continuing and discontinued noncontrolling interest, excluding discontinued operations and discontinued noncontrolling interest, depreciation, amortization, interest (which includes gains and losses on debt extinguishment) and income tax expense. Our chief operating decision maker, who is our Chief Executive Officer, uses Segment EBITDA as the key measure of our segment profit or loss. We use Segment EBITDA to compare profitability among our segments and evaluate business strategies. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. We also consider Segment EBITDA to be a useful financial measure in evaluating our operating performance, as it provides investors, securities analysts and other interested parties with supplemental information regarding the underlying trends in our ongoing operations. Segment EBITDA includes revenue and expenses that are controllable by the segment. Corporate general and administrative expenses are allocated to the segments based on usage, with shared expenses apportioned based on the segment's percentage of consolidated revenue. Refer to the table on the following page for a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Segment EBITDA.





The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income to EBITDA and Segment EBITDA:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Net income $ 118,770 $ 152,105 $ 264,749 $ 251,168 Less: net (loss) income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest (22 ) 1,352 718 2,367 Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest — 192 103 192 Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 118,792 150,561 263,928 248,609 Subtract: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 277 398 (638 ) 398 Net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest — (192 ) (103 ) (192 ) Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 118,515 150,355 264,669 248,403 Add: Depreciation and amortization 65,747 70,834 131,242 141,836 Depreciation and amortization - cost of goods sold 4,010 5,320 9,095 10,525 Depreciation and amortization - restructuring expenses (1) 3,173 — 3,972 — Interest expense, net of interest income 25,616 35,884 51,547 71,973 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 12,751 — Provision for income taxes 41,869 55,825 102,280 107,375 EBITDA 258,930 318,218 575,556 580,112 Subtract: Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (2,649 ) 1,572 (2,133 ) (37,977 ) Add: Restructuring and acquisition related expenses (1) 21,777 8,377 27,948 11,684 Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold 5,665 — 5,661 — Loss on disposal of businesses and impairment of net assets held for sale 2,485 33,497 2,236 48,520 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities (332 ) 176 (428 ) 296 Segment EBITDA $ 291,174 $ 358,696 $ 613,106 $ 678,589 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders as a percentage of revenue 4.5 % 4.6 % 4.7 % 3.9 % EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 9.9 % 9.8 % 10.2 % 9.1 % Segment EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 11.1 % 11.0 % 10.9 % 10.7 % (1) The sum of these two amounts represents the total amount that is reported in Restructuring and acquisition related expenses in the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.



We have presented EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our operating performance and the value of our business. We calculate EBITDA as net income, less net income (loss) attributable to continuing and discontinued noncontrolling interest, excluding discontinued operations and discontinued noncontrolling interest, depreciation, amortization, interest (which includes gains and losses on debt extinguishment) and income tax expense. We believe EBITDA provides insight into our profitability trends and allows management and investors to analyze our operating results with the impact of continuing noncontrolling interest and without the impact of discontinued noncontrolling interest, discontinued operations, depreciation, amortization, interest (which includes gains and losses on debt extinguishment) and income tax expense. We believe EBITDA is used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the operating performance and the value of other companies, many of which present EBITDA when reporting their results.

We have presented Segment EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our segment profit and loss and underlying trends in our ongoing operations. We calculate Segment EBITDA as EBITDA excluding restructuring and acquisition related expenses (which includes restructuring expenses recorded in Cost of goods sold), change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments or divestitures, equity in losses and earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries, and impairment charges. Our chief operating decision maker, who is our Chief Executive Officer, uses Segment EBITDA as the key measure of our segment profit or loss. We use Segment EBITDA to compare profitability among our segments and evaluate business strategies. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Segment EBITDA includes revenue and expenses that are controllable by the segment. Corporate general and administrative expenses are allocated to the segments based on usage, with shared expenses apportioned based on the segment's percentage of consolidated revenue.

EBITDA and Segment EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to operating income, net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report EBITDA or Segment EBITDA information calculate EBITDA or Segment EBITDA in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.





The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders, respectively:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 118,770 $ 152,105 $ 264,749 $ 251,168 Less: net (loss) income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest (22 ) 1,352 718 2,367 Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest — 192 103 192 Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 118,792 150,561 263,928 248,609 Subtract: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 277 398 (638 ) 398 Net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest — (192 ) (103 ) (192 ) Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 118,515 150,355 264,669 248,403 Adjustments - continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders: Amortization of acquired intangibles 23,903 31,023 48,322 62,935 Restructuring and acquisition related expenses 24,950 8,377 31,920 11,684 Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold 5,705 — 5,741 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities (332 ) 176 (428 ) 296 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 12,751 — Loss on disposal of businesses and impairment of net assets held for sale 2,485 33,497 2,236 48,520 Impairment of equity method investments — — — 39,551 Excess tax expense (benefit) from stock-based payments 11 (174 ) (701 ) (278 ) Tax effect of adjustments (13,788 ) (19,198 ) (26,960 ) (30,927 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 161,449 $ 204,056 $ 337,550 $ 380,184 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 304,190 312,719 305,477 314,360 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders Reported $ 0.39 $ 0.48 $ 0.87 $ 0.79 Adjusted $ 0.53 $ 0.65 $ 1.10 $ 1.21

We have presented Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders as we believe these measures are useful for evaluating the core operating performance of our continuing business across reporting periods and in analyzing our historical operating results. We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders as Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share adjusted to eliminate the impact of continuing and discontinued noncontrolling interest, discontinued operations, restructuring and acquisition related expenses, amortization expense related to all acquired intangible assets, gains and losses on debt extinguishment, the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments or divestitures, impairment charges, excess tax benefits and deficiencies from stock-based payments and any tax effect of these adjustments. The tax effect of these adjustments is calculated using the effective tax rate for the applicable period or for certain discrete items the specific tax expense or benefit for the adjustment. Given the variability and volatility of the amount and frequency of costs related to acquisitions, management believes that these costs are not normal operating expenses and should be adjusted in our calculation of Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders. Our adjustment of the amortization of all acquisition-related intangible assets does not exclude the amortization of other assets, which represents expense that is directly attributable to ongoing operations. Management believes that the adjustment relating to amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. The acquired intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets. These financial measures are used by management in its decision making and overall evaluation of our operating performance and are included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders should not be construed as alternatives to Net Income or Diluted Earnings per Share as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report measures similar to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders calculate such measures in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.





The following unaudited table reconciles Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 718,489 $ 461,179 $ 913,052 $ 638,404 Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment 32,763 48,252 77,301 101,268 Free cash flow $ 685,726 $ 412,927 $ 835,751 $ 537,136

We have presented free cash flow solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our liquidity. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides insight into our liquidity and provides useful information to management and investors concerning our cash flow available to meet future debt service obligations and working capital requirements, make strategic acquisitions and repurchase stock. We believe free cash flow is used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the liquidity of other companies, many of which present free cash flow when reporting their results. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report free cash flow information calculate free cash flow in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for liquidity relative to other companies.





The following unaudited tables reconcile Gross Margin to Adjusted Gross Margin:

Consolidated Adjusted Gross Margin Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Gross Margin $ 1,011,004 $ 1,247,187 $ 2,224,880 $ 2,455,451 Add: Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold 5,705 — 5,741 — Adjusted Gross margin $ 1,016,709 $ 1,247,187 $ 2,230,621 $ 2,455,451 Gross Margin % 38.5 % 38.4 % 39.5 % 38.7 % Adjusted Gross Margin % 38.7 % 38.4 % 39.6 % 38.7 % North America Adjusted Gross Margin Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Gross Margin $ 453,733 $ 582,771 $ 1,065,347 $ 1,158,439 Add: Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold 3,082 — 3,118 — Adjusted Gross margin $ 456,815 $ 582,771 $ 1,068,465 $ 1,158,439 Gross Margin % 44.9 % 44.1 % 46.3 % 44.1 % Adjusted Gross Margin % 45.2 % 44.1 % 46.4 % 44.1 % Europe Adjusted Gross Margin Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Gross Margin $ 445,223 $ 545,362 $ 952,470 $ 1,077,536 Add: Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold 2,623 — 2,623 — Adjusted Gross margin $ 447,846 $ 545,362 $ 955,093 $ 1,077,536 Gross Margin % 36.8 % 36.0 % 37.0 % 36.4 % Adjusted Gross Margin % 37.0 % 36.0 % 37.1 % 36.4 %

We have presented adjusted gross margin solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate the operating performance of our continuing business across reporting periods and in analyzing our historical operating results. We calculate adjusted gross margin as gross margin plus restructuring expenses recorded in cost of goods sold. We believe adjusted gross margin provides insight into our operating performance and provides useful information to management and investors concerning our gross margins. We believe adjusted gross margin is used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the operating performance of other companies, many of which present adjusted gross margin when reporting their results. Adjusted gross margin should not be construed as an alternative to gross margin, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report adjusted gross margin information calculate adjusted gross margin in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies.