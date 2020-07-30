Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market 2020 | Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development Status, Investment Opportunities, CAGR of 33.5%, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026 Says Industry Research Biz

Pune, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global "Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market" is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall study of the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market.



In 2019, the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size was USD 414.7 million and it is expected to reach USD 3197.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 33.5% during 2021-2026.

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).



North America is estimated to have a major share in the global market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) industry.

The major players in the market include:

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Road

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Hemp-derived Type

Marijuana-derived Type

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Other

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market?

What was the size of the emerging Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market?

What are the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Industry?

Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

