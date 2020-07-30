New book of poems and prose reveals a young woman's introspective reflections on the life that she is meant to have

SUMMIT, N.J., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything around Tayyaba Shakeel was a source of inspiration and whatever evoked emotion was a catalyst that urged her to put pen to paper. In her first literary offering, "Comets & Comments" (published by Archway Publishing), she invites readers on a poetic introspection about life, love and everything in between.

This compilation of poetry is divided into five sections. Here, Shakeel explores a variety of ideas and emotions that include love and heartbreak, additional abstract musings, suffering and lessons learned letters and wishes for divinity, and banter that includes both heartening and gloomy reflections. She expresses her thoughts and emotions in stanzas of varying style and length, sharing poetic insights on life, her personal identity and spiritual journey.

"I believe my book inspires introspection," the author and poet says. "I want people to read my work and see themselves in it. I want them to be able to relate to it and find pieces of that speak to them on an emotional level."

A poem from the book reads:

The word love cannot withstand

the weight of what I have in my heart for you.

But you, and the idea of you,

have always been overwhelming:

Grand and marvelous, a glimmering monument

of being.

"Comets & Comments"

"Comets & Comments"

By Tayyaba Shakeel

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 128 pages | ISBN 9781480887961

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 128 pages | ISBN 9781480887954

E-Book | 128 pages | ISBN 9781480887978

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Tayyaba Shakeel has been writing poetry for many years. When she is not writing, she enjoys her work helping people with eating disorders, trying new recipes, and adding to her collection of vintage books. Shakeel lives in Summit, New Jersey. "Comets & Comments" is her first book of poems.

