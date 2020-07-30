SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. - KNDI

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ("Kandi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KNDI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Kandi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 14, 2016, Kandi announced the abrupt resignation of Cheng Wang as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. On this news, Kandi's stock price fell $0.40 per share, or more than 10%, to close at $3.50 per share on November 14, 2016. Then, on March 13, 2017, Kandi disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that its previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2014 and 2015, and for the first three quarters of the year ended December 31, 2016 would need to be restated. On this news, Kandi's stock price fell $0.30 per share, or approximately 6%, to close at $4.05 per share on March 14, 2017.

On March 16, 2017, Kandi filed its annual report for fiscal year 2016 with the SEC, in which the Company disclosed that there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls.