Grafoid Inc. Announces Appointment of Marc R. Roy as Chief Executive Officer

KINGSTON, Ontario, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grafoid Inc. ("GRAFOID" or the "Company"), a global leader in the graphene products and applications market, announced today that it has appointed Marc R. Roy as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 3, 2020. Mr. Roy will also join Grafoid's Board of Directors effective August 3, 2020.



Mr. Roy brings to Grafoid more than 20 years of global experience in Executive Management roles. Mr. Roy, age 54, most recently served as an Executive at BDA, Inc. overseeing EMEA as well as global mergers and acquisitions from January 2017 to June 2020. Prior to his position at BDA, Inc., Mr. Roy served as CEO of BrandAlliance from May 2013 to January of 2017. Prior to BrandAlliance, Marc served as CEO of Accolade Reaction Promotion Group from January 1999 to February 2010. His extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions as well as a track record in delivering results, while leading transitioning companies, made him an ideal addition to the executive team and Board of Directors.

"Marc possesses the leadership and breadth of business experience we believe are critical to lead Grafoid, including the proven ability to forge major client relationships, with an enhanced focus on leading through innovation," said Mr. Jeffrey York, Chairman of the Board of Grafoid. "On behalf of the Board, we look forward to working with Marc in his new role as Grafoid enters into its next phase of development, including the growth and commercialization of the Company's graphene-based products and applications."

"I am very pleased to have the opportunity to lead Grafoid at this time, as we enter into the essential phase of the Company's development and advance commercialization of the products in our development pipeline," said Mr. Roy. "With a strong development plan in place, I believe Grafoid has the potential to deliver significant shareholder value while positively contributing to the graphene industry."

Gary Economo, outgoing President and CEO of Grafoid, commented, "I wish to thank the Board of Directors, management, employees and our dedicated shareholders for all of the support you have provided to me. I remain confident in the great potential and future of Grafoid's products in development and I believe this is the ideal time to allow Marc to continue the development of the product pipeline and move forward with plans to gain traction in the marketplace and commercialize product development."

About Grafoid

Founded in 2011, Grafoid Inc. is a graphene research, development and investment company that invests in, manages and develops markets for processes that produce economically scalable graphene for use in graphene development applications by leading corporations and institutions. Grafoid's leading investment produces application friendly, minimal-defect, high-energy density few layer graphene, utilizing a safe, non-destructive extraction process, leaving the lowest possible ecological footprint. The completely unique, proprietary process results in what Grafoid regards as a new global standard for economically scalable, high-purity graphene products — trademarked under the MesoGraf™ trade name — that can be tailored to both industrial and commercial applications.

Investor Contact:

Scott Anderson

Investor Relations

Phone: (858) 229-7063