Vroom Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for August 12, 2020

Globe Newswire  
July 29, 2020 4:50pm   Comments
NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020, after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast that same day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-833-519-1297 (or 914-800-3868 for international access) and entering the conference ID 8738028. A live audio webcast will also be available at ir.vroom.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the website within 48 hours of its completion. 

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The Company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery.

Investor Relations:
Vroom
Allen Miller
investors@vroom.com

Media Contact:
Moxie Communications Group
Alyssa Galella
vroom@moxiegrouppr.com
(562) 294-6261

