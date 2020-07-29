Green Plains to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

OMAHA, Neb., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. ET.



The live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains' website at http://investor.gpreinc.com/events.cfm .

About Green Plains Inc.

