Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Genetron Health to Present at Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

Globe Newswire  
July 29, 2020 4:39pm   Comments
Share:

BEIJING, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (("Genetron Health" or the "Company", NASDAQ:GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference to be held virtually on August 11-13, 2020.

On Thursday, August 13th, the Genetron management will participate in the following:

  • Fireside chat at 8:00 am ET (8:00 pm Beijing time) with Sizhen Wang, Chief Executive Officer
  • Panel discussion entitled, "Cancer screening for asymptomatic individuals. Single vs. multi-target testing; different technological approaches; and opportunities/challenges to drive broad-based adoption," at 11:00 am ET (11:00 pm Beijing Time) with Yun-Fu Hu, PhD, Chief Medical Officer

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "News and Events" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of each webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit https://ir.genetronhealth.com/investors.

About Genetron Holdings Limited

Genetron Holdings Limited ("Genetron Health" or the "Company") is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contacts
US:
Hoki Luk
Head of Investor Relations
Email: hoki.luk@genetronhealth.com
Phone: +1 (408) 204-5343

Stephanie Carrington
Westwicke, an ICR Company
Email: Stephanie.Carrington@westwicke.com
Phone: +1 (646) 277-1282

Asia:
Bill Zima
ICR, Inc.
Email: bill.zima@icrinc.com
GenetronIR@icrinc.com

Media Relations Contact
Edmond Lococo
ICR
Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com
Mobile: +86 138-1079-1408
genetron.pr@icrinc.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com