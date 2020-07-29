Market Overview

Pilgrim's Pride Reports Q2 Net Sales of $2.82 Billion, Operating Income of $27 Million and GAAP EPS of $(0.02)

Globe Newswire  
July 29, 2020 4:34pm   Comments
Share:

GREELEY, Colo., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) reports second quarter 2020 financial results.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net Sales of $2.82 billion.
  • Net GAAP loss of $(6.0) million.
  • Operating Income margins of 2.2% in U.S., -13.3% in Mexico and 3.1% in Europe operations, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $112.2 million, or a 4.0% margin.
  • Faced with the global Covid-19 pandemic, we remain guided by our principles of an uncompromising commitment to the safety of our team members, our duty to provide quality food globally, and our responsibility to provide continued employment opportunities and benefits for our team.
  • Strong focus in execution and dedication by our team members, supported by portfolio strategy of differentiated products, strong Key Customer relationships, and diversified global presence helped us to reduce volatility of market conditions, especially under unexpected and unprecedented Covid-19 impact.
  • After significant impact as we started the quarter, performance improved, and during June 2020 the U.S. was similar, Europe slightly ahead and Mexico in-line compared to June 2019, despite significant disruptions, sub-optimal mix, and added costs.
  • Volatility and challenging conditions in the U.S. remained, partially offset by improvement in relative performance versus the industry, further supported by our business model and agility in changing mix.
  • In Mexico, challenging macro environment, impacting overall demand, and a weak Peso were partially offset by the stability in Branded and Prepared Foods. Supply and demand in balance at quarter end with markets re-opening.
  • The legacy European business (Moy Park) delivered comparable operating results to last year despite Covid-19 impact, with better operational efficiencies and input cost mitigation. Momentum of newly acquired assets in generating positive EBITDA continuing, and on track to achieve performance comparable to leading companies with similar portfolio in next few years.
  • Our liquidity position remains strong, supported by the emphasis on cash flow generation, focus on working capital management, and disciplined investments in high-return projects, preserving the opportunity to maintain strategic growth priorities while strengthening our differentiated global platforms.
Unaudited (2)   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 28,
2020		   June 30,
2019		   Y/Y Change   June 28,
2020		   June 30,
2019		   Y/Y Change
    (In millions, except per share and percentages)
Net sales   $ 2,824.0     $ 2,843.1     (0.7 )%   $ 5,899.0     $ 5,567.8     +5.9 %
U.S. GAAP EPS   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.68     (102.9 )%   $ 0.25     $ 1.02     (75.5 )%
Operating income   $ 27.3     $ 279.6     (90.2 )%   $ 111.7     $ 416.6     (73.2 )%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 112.2     $ 349.3     (67.9 )%   $ 277.7     $ 553.8     (49.9 )%
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)   4.0 %   12.3 %   -8.3 pts     4.7 %   9.9 %   -5.2 pts  

(1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.
(2) Comparisons include Tulip from 10/15/19 forward.

"We are once again extremely proud of our team for their continued commitment, dedication and hard work, in supporting our ability to keep our team members safe and healthy, and allowing us the capability to maintain production and supply to our customers during this unprecedented crisis. Despite the continuing volatility and very challenging markets in Q2 due to Covid-19, our diversified strategy has continued to produce respectable results in relative performance to industry competition, and deliver more resilient performance regardless of changes in specific market conditions. For the entire Q2, Europe generated operating results similar to a year ago but were more than offset by tough market dynamics in the U.S. and Mexico. After a very challenging beginning of the quarter, markets have adapted. During the month of June, results were quite encouraging and showing a noticeable improvement globally. Compared to June of last year, the U.S. was roughly the same, Europe slightly better and Mexico in-line, even when considering all the disruptions, less than optimal product mix, and added operating costs because of Covid-19," stated Fabio Sandri, interim Chief Executive Officer of Pilgrim's.

"In the U.S., the first half of Q2 the market was significantly challenged before a gradual loosening of travel and movement restrictions due to Covid-19 drove an improvement in channel demand, especially from foodservice. Similar to Q1, large bird deboning was once again the most volatile this quarter, with quick moves between the lows and the highs, and remained challenging compared to 2019. Operationally however, we continue to improve our relative performance versus the industry across all our business units, including in large bird deboning. We also continue to adapt quickly to changes in channel demand by adjusting the mix of our production capabilities, supported by our close partnerships with Key Customers, strong focus in execution by our team members, the geographical diversity of our footprint, and our presence across all bird size categories."

"In continuation from Q1, Mexico remained challenged as the effects of weak macro conditions, which added to uncertainties in consumer spending, have persisted. In addition, the Peso continued to be weak putting additional pressure on the results. Industry prices were also below seasonality, driven by much better than expected growing conditions, before reverting closer to normal levels by the end of the quarter. Our increased share of non-commodity products, strong execution, and growth in Prepared Foods, have also helped to partially offset the softness."

"Our legacy European operations performed in-line with last year, driven by strong retail demand and despite the significant impact of Covid-19 on the operations, as our strong internal operating performance and improved SG&A management helped in mitigating the difficult environment. The improvement in results from the newly acquired European assets has been maintained, with positive EBITDA continuing to increase. The performance was driven by strong demand at retail partially offset by a reduction in foodservice, continuing strength in pork exports especially to China, as well as the implementations of operational improvements and synergy capture."

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss Pilgrim's quarterly results will be held tomorrow, July 30, at 7:00 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET).  Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the link below.  Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator.  Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
To pre-register, go to: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppc200730.html

You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at www.pilgrims.com and clicking on the link under "Upcoming Events."

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the "Pilgrim's Pride Conference." Please note that to submit a question to management during the call, you must be logged in via telephone.

Replays of the conference call will be available on Pilgrim's website approximately two hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through the "Investor" section of www.pilgrims.com. The webcast will be available for replay through October 30, 2020.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's employs approximately 58,200 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company's primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that state the intentions, plans, hopes, beliefs, anticipations, expectations or predictions of the future of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation and its management are considered forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "should," "targets," "will" and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to contain the pandemic and resulting economic downturn on our operations and financial condition, including the risk that our health and safety measures at Pilgrim's Pride production facilities will not be effective, the risk that we may be unable to prevent the infection of our employees at these facilities, and the risk that we may need to temporarily close one or more of our production facilities; the risk that we may experience decreased production and sales due to the changing demand for food products; the risk that we may face a significant increase in delayed payments from our customers; and additional risks related to COVID-19 set forth in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC; matters affecting the poultry industry generally; the ability to execute the Company's business plan to achieve desired cost savings and profitability; future pricing for feed ingredients and the Company's products; outbreaks of avian influenza or other diseases, either in Pilgrim's Pride's flocks or elsewhere, affecting its ability to conduct its operations and/or demand for its poultry products; contamination of Pilgrim's Pride's products, which has previously and can in the future lead to product liability claims and product recalls; exposure to risks related to product liability, product recalls, property damage and injuries to persons, for which insurance coverage is expensive, limited and potentially inadequate; management of cash resources; restrictions imposed by, and as a result of, Pilgrim's Pride's leverage; changes in laws or regulations affecting Pilgrim's Pride's operations or the application thereof; new immigration legislation or increased enforcement efforts in connection with existing immigration legislation that cause the costs of doing business to increase, cause Pilgrim's Pride to change the way in which it does business, or otherwise disrupt its operations; competitive factors and pricing pressures or the loss of one or more of Pilgrim's Pride's largest customers; currency exchange rate fluctuations, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriation and other risks associated with foreign operations; disruptions in international markets and distribution channel, including anti-dumping proceedings and countervailing duty proceedings; and the impact of uncertainties of litigation and other legal matters described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including the In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation and ongoing federal antitrust investigation into alleged price fixing, as well as other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact: Dunham Winoto
  Investor Relations
  IRPPC@pilgrims.com
  (970) 506-8192
  www.pilgrims.com


PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
    June 28, 2020   December 29, 2019
    (In thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 507,442     $ 260,568  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents   27,031     20,009  
Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts   694,845     741,281  
Accounts receivable from related parties   1,109     944  
Inventories   1,347,141     1,383,535  
Income taxes receivable   73,886     60,204  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   151,532     131,695  
Total current assets   2,802,986     2,598,236  
Deferred tax assets   4,607     4,426  
Other long-lived assets   29,896     36,325  
Identified intangible assets, net   558,491     596,053  
Goodwill   929,518     973,750  
Operating lease assets, net   282,528     301,513  
Property, plant and equipment, net   2,548,555     2,592,061  
Total assets   $ 7,156,581     $ 7,102,364  
         
Accounts payable   $ 884,423     $ 993,780  
Accounts payable to related parties   7,404     3,819  
Revenue contract liability   39,425     41,770  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   528,256     575,319  
Income taxes payable   291     7,075  
Current maturities of long-term debt   25,566     26,392  
Total current liabilities   1,485,365     1,648,155  
Noncurrent operating lease liability, less current maturities   213,829     235,382  
Long-term debt, less current maturities   2,615,951     2,276,029  
Noncurrent income taxes payable   7,731     7,731  
Deferred tax liabilities   310,338     301,907  
Other long-term liabilities   148,968     97,100  
Total liabilities   4,782,182     4,566,304  
Common stock   2,612     2,611  
Treasury stock   (312,771 )   (234,892 )
Additional paid-in capital   1,958,727     1,955,261  
Retained earnings   939,044     877,812  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (223,427 )   (75,129 )
Total Pilgrim's Pride Corporation stockholders' equity   2,364,185     2,525,663  
Noncontrolling interest   10,214     10,397  
Total stockholders' equity   2,374,399     2,536,060  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 7,156,581     $ 7,102,364  
 


PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019
    (In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales   $ 2,824,023     $ 2,843,085     $ 5,898,951     $ 5,567,760  
Cost of sales   2,704,164     2,475,221     5,601,993     4,980,957  
Gross profit   119,859     367,864     296,958     586,803  
Selling, general and administrative expense   92,570     88,357     185,283     170,281  
Administrative restructuring activity       (43 )       (70 )
Operating income   27,289     279,550     111,675     416,592  
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest   32,323     33,594     65,011     67,156  
Interest income   (1,158 )   (3,444 )   (2,848 )   (6,784 )
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)   5,525     2,260     (12,860 )   4,896  
Miscellaneous, net   (45 )   1,513     (34,233 )   1,156  
Income before income taxes   (9,356 )   245,627     96,605     350,168  
Income tax expense   (2,956 )   75,547     35,556     95,963  
Net income   (6,400 )   170,080     61,049     254,205  
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests   (364 )   12     (183 )   126  
Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation   $ (6,036 )   $ 170,068     $ 61,232     $ 254,079  
                 
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:                
Basic   246,687     249,400     248,017     249,283  
Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents   331     236     291     320  
Diluted   247,018     249,636     248,308     249,603  
                 
Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of
  common stock outstanding:		                
Basic   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.68     $ 0.25     $ 1.02  
Diluted   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.68     $ 0.25     $ 1.02  
                                 


PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
    Six Months Ended
    June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019
    (In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income   $ 61,049     $ 254,205  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization   164,376     138,530  
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)   25,255     (3,354 )
Share-based compensation   3,467     5,217  
Loan cost amortization   2,422     2,401  
Negative adjustment to previously recognized gain on bargain purchase   1,740      
Loss (gain) on property disposals   (1,587 )   230  
Accretion of discount related to Senior Notes   491     491  
Amortization of premium related to Senior Notes   (334 )   (334 )
Loss (gain) on equity-method investments   304     (32 )
Foreign currency transaction gain related to borrowing arrangements       37  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Trade accounts and other receivables   29,920     (20,385 )
Inventories   16,350     (27,212 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (22,072 )   (1,339 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities   (122,191 )   20,664  
Income taxes   (27,350 )   34,013  
Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations   (1,908 )   (1,121 )
Other operating assets and liabilities   10,794     1,353  
Cash provided by operating activities   140,726     403,364  
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment   (148,175 )   (177,609 )
Proceeds from property disposals   9,894     1,740  
Purchase of acquired business, net of cash acquired   (4,216 )    
Cash used in investing activities   (142,497 )   (175,869 )
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings   356,547     99,636  
Purchase of common stock under share repurchase program   (77,879 )   (2,898 )
Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and finance lease  obligations   (20,105 )   (113,079 )
Payment from equity distribution under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Food Company Holdings and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation       (525 )
Payment of capitalized loan costs       (596 )
Cash provided by financing activities   258,563     (17,462 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (2,896 )   (5 )
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   253,896     210,028  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   280,577     361,578  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 534,473     $ 571,606  
 


PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)

"EBITDA" is defined as the sum of net income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, (2) charges or income from restructuring activities, (3) reorganization items, (4) transaction costs related to acquisitions, (5) gain on bargain purchase and (6) foreign currency transaction losses (gains). EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company's financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019
  (In thousands)        
Net income $ (6,400 )   $ 170,080     $ 61,049     $ 254,205  
Add:              
Interest expense, net 31,165     30,150     62,163     60,372  
Income tax expense (2,956 )   75,547     35,556     95,963  
Depreciation and amortization 84,603     71,348     164,376     138,530  
EBITDA 106,412     347,125     323,144     549,070  
Add:              
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 5,525     2,260     (12,860 )   4,896  
Transaction costs related to acquisitions (81 )       134      
Restructuring activity     (43 )       (70 )
Minus:              
Negative adjustment to previously recognized gain on bargain purchase         (1,740 )    
Shareholder litigation settlement         34,643      
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (364 )   12     (183 )   126  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,220     $ 349,330     $ 277,698     $ 553,770  
 


The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended June 28, 2020 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by subtracting the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from the sum of (1) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the year ended December 29, 2019 and (2) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the six months ended June 28, 2020.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA
                     
(Unaudited)   Three Months Ended   LTM Ended
    September 29,
2019		   December 29,
2019		   March 29,
2020		   June 28,
2020		   June 28,
2020
    (In thousands)
Net income   $ 110,096     $ 92,235     $ 67,449     $ (6,400 )   $ 263,380  
Add:                    
Interest expense, net   27,330     30,650     30,998     31,165     120,143  
Income tax expense   46,365     18,681     38,512     (2,956 )   100,602  
Depreciation and amortization   71,851     76,849     79,773     84,603     313,076  
EBITDA   255,642     218,415     216,732     106,412     797,201  
Add:                    
Foreign currency transaction losses
  (gains)		   3,027     (1,006 )   (18,385 )   5,525     (10,839 )
Transaction costs related to acquisitions   63     1,239     215     (81 )   1,436  
Restructuring activity   (20 )   6             (14 )
Minus:                    
Gain on bargain purchase       56,880     (1,740 )       55,140  
Shareholder litigation settlement           34,643         34,643  
Net income attributable to
  noncontrolling interest		   331     155     181     (364 )   303  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 258,381     $ 161,619     $ 165,478     $ 112,220     $ 697,698  
 


EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin
                                 
(Unaudited)   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019
    (In thousands)        
Net income   $ (6,400 )   $ 170,080     $ 61,049     $ 254,205     (0.23 )%   5.98 %   1.03 %   4.57 %
Add:                                
Interest expense, net   31,165     30,150     62,163     60,372     1.10 %   1.06 %   1.05 %   1.08 %
Income tax expense   (2,956 )   75,547     35,556     95,963     (0.10 )%   2.66 %   0.60 %   1.72 %
Depreciation and amortization   84,603     71,348     164,376     138,530     2.99 %   2.51 %   2.78 %   2.49 %
EBITDA   106,412     347,125     323,144     549,070     3.76 %   12.21 %   5.46 %   9.86 %
Add:                                
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)   5,525     2,260     (12,860 )   4,896     0.19 %   0.08 %   (0.21 )%   0.09 %
Acquisition charges   (81 )       134         %   %   %   %
Restructuring activity       (43 )       (70 )   %   %   %   %
Minus:                                
Negative adjustment to previously recognized gain on bargain purchase           (1,740 )       %   %   (0.03 )%   %
Shareholder litigation settlement           34,643         %   %   0.59 %   %
Net income (loss) attributable
  to noncontrolling interest		   (364 )   12     (183 )   126     (0.01 )%   %   %   %
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 112,220     $ 349,330     $ 277,698     $ 553,770     3.96 %   12.29 %   4.69 %   9.95 %
                                 
Net sales   $ 2,824,023     $ 2,843,085     $ 5,898,951     $ 5,567,760     $ 2,824,023     $ 2,843,085     $ 5,898,951     $ 5,567,760  
                                                                 


A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim's") per common diluted share to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's $ (6,036 )   $ 170,068     $ 61,232     $ 254,079  
Adjustments, net of tax:              
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
  and restructuring activities net loss		 (81 )   (43 )   134   (70 )
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 5,525     2,260     (12,860 )   4,896  
Income before acquisition charges and restructuring
  activity, and foreign currency
  transaction losses (gains)		 $ (592 )   $ 172,285     $ 48,506     $ 258,905  
Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 247,018     249,636     248,308     249,603  
Income before acquisition charges and restructuring activity,
  and foreign currency transaction losses (gains) per
  common diluted share		 $     $ 0.69     $ 0.20     $ 1.04  
 


A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. Net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing the net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019
  (In thousands, except per share data)
GAAP EPS $ (0.02 )   $ 0.68     $ 0.25     $ 1.02  
Adjustments, net of tax:              
Acquisition charges and restructuring activity              
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 0.02     0.01     (0.05 )   0.02  
Adjusted EPS $     $ 0.69     $ 0.20     $ 1.04  
               
Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 247,018     249,636     248,308     249,603  
                       


PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Supplementary Selected Segment and Geographic Data
                 
(Unaudited)   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019
    (In thousands)
Sources of net sales by geographic region of origin:                
US   $ 1,798,689     $ 1,916,954     $ 3,725,569     $ 3,800,544  
Europe   757,201     535,902     1,579,463     1,050,865  
Mexico   268,133     390,229     593,919     716,351  
Total net sales   $ 2,824,023     $ 2,843,085     $ 5,898,951     $ 5,567,760  
                 
Sources of cost of sales by geographic region of origin:                
US   $ 1,710,668     $ 1,670,384     $ 3,499,445     $ 3,383,803  
Europe   700,553     492,386     1,470,687     977,764  
Mexico   293,143     312,475     632,085     619,438  
Elimination   (200 )   (24 )   (224 )   (48 )
Total cost of sales   $ 2,704,164     $ 2,475,221     $ 5,601,993     $ 4,980,957  
                 
Sources of gross profit by geographic region of origin:                
US   $ 88,021     $ 246,570     $ 226,124     $ 416,741  
Europe   56,648     43,516     108,776     73,101  
Mexico   (25,010 )   77,754     (38,166 )   96,913  
Elimination   200     24     224     48  
Total gross profit   $ 119,859     $ 367,864     $ 296,958     $ 586,803  
                 
Sources of operating income by geographic region of origin:                
US   $ 39,448     $ 186,959     $ 124,500     $ 301,800  
Europe   23,185     24,195     46,375     36,908  
Mexico   (35,544 )   68,372     (59,424 )   77,836  
Elimination   200     24     224     48  
Total operating income   $ 27,289     $ 279,550     $ 111,675     $ 416,592  

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
