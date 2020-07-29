Ansun Biopharma to Present at the Inaugural LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ansun Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will participate in the LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium, taking place August 4-5, 2020. The company will deliver a corporate update to potential investors and strategic partners, among other various relevant audiences. The corporate update will cover recent and upcoming Company milestones, as well as detail clinical progress of the Company's lead drug candidate, DAS181, a multi-mechanism recombinant sialidase protein being studied for its potential to treat patients with respiratory diseases including influenza, parainfluenza and COVID-19 by preventing viral entry into respiratory epithelial cells. In addition, for treating COVID-19, DAS181 can prevent and block cytokines such as TNF production and treat the underlying diseases caused by the virus infection.



Presentation Details Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2020 Time: 3:00pm ET Registration: Register Here

About the LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium

LifeSci Partners is hosting its inaugural Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium on August 4 and 5, 2020. The Symposium will feature presentations by executives from more than 130 private healthcare companies in both the biopharma and medical device sectors as well as panel discussions with healthcare industry leaders, venture capital and investment communities. The format will include 25-minute presentations from each participating company followed by a moderated question and answer segment.

About Ansun Biopharma

Ansun Biopharma is a private, late-stage company focused on the discovery and development of first-in-class therapeutics. Ansun is applying its approach to develop disease-modifying medicines for the most vulnerable patient populations where no other solutions exist. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, DAS181, is a late-stage, multi-mechanism recombinant sialidase protein designed to prevent viral entry into respiratory cells and prevent cancer's evasion of the immune system. DAS181 is currently being studied for the treatment of severe viral respiratory diseases, including influenza, parainfluenza and COVID-19. Ansun intends to further develop DAS181, while concurrently identifying assets to build a platform for innate immunity.

