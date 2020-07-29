GigaGen to Present at the Inaugural LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaGen Inc. , a biotechnology company advancing transformative antibody drugs for infectious diseases, transplant rejection and checkpoint resistant cancers, today announced that it will participate in the LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium, taking place on August 4-5, 2020.



Presentation Details:

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2020 Time: 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET Registration: ﻿Register Here ﻿



About the LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium

LifeSci Partners is hosting its inaugural Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium on August 4 and 5, 2020. The Symposium will feature presentations by executives from more than 130 private healthcare companies in both the biopharma and medical device sectors as well as panel discussions with healthcare industry leaders, venture capital and investment communities. The format will include 25 minute presentations from each participating company followed by a moderated question and answer segment.

About GigaGen

GigaGen is advancing a new generation of antibody drugs for infectious disease, transplant rejection and checkpoint resistant cancers by leveraging proprietary leading single-cell technologies. Our technology uniquely captures and recreates complete immune repertoires as functional antibody libraries. This approach has enabled the creation of the first recombinant polyclonal immunoglobulin therapies, including our lead asset, GIGA-2050, a recombinant polyclonal antibody therapy for the treatment of COVID-19. GigaGen's technology has also filled a pipeline with monoclonal antibodies that have unique properties against known and novel oncology targets. Our lead oncology program, GIGA-564, is an anti-CTLA-4 antibody with a novel mechanism of action that has potential to provide superior efficacy and reduced toxicity.

