MEF Elects Board of Directors with Experienced Industry Leaders

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF is pleased to announce the results of the 2020-2021 Board of Directors elections during this week's virtual MEF Annual Members Meeting. MEF's new Board includes an accomplished team of service and technology executives focused on driving development of a global federation of network, cloud, and technology providers supporting dynamic, assured, and certified network services that power enterprise digital transformation.



The geographic representation of major service providers on the Board directly reflects MEF's outstanding influence on the evolution of advanced communication services across the world.

MEF Board of Directors

Nan Chen, Head of The One Network, Ericsson

Frederick Chui, Chief Commercial Officer, PCCW Global

Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, CenturyLink

Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Verizon

Daniele Mancuso, Chief Marketing Solutions & Business Development Officer, Sparkle Group

Franck Morales, Vice President, Connectivity Services, Orange Business Services

Roman P. Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business

Ralph Santitoro, Head of Digital Services, Fujitsu Network Communications

Robert (Bob) Victor, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business

Mirko Voltolini, Global Head of Network On Demand, Colt Technology Services

Jeremy Wubs, Senior Vice President, Marketing for Bell Business Markets, Bell Canada

MEF Officers

Nan Chen, President

Aamir Hussain, Chairman

Robert Victor, Treasurer

Scott Mansfield, Secretary

Kevin Vachon, Chief Operating Officer

Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer

Daniel Bar-Lev, VP Strategic Programs, Business Development EMEA

"I could not be more thrilled with the extraordinary talent and experience represented on the MEF Board," said Nan Chen, President, MEF. "These distinguished senior executives elevate MEF's ability to understand broad industry trends and develop innovative standards that address today's most pressing digital transformation challenges and opportunities."

"I want to express my appreciation to outgoing Board Chair Michael Strople, President & CEO Allstream, Managing Director – Canada, Zayo Group, for his key role in guiding MEF through the MEF 3.0 transformation journey. His team-centric leadership style has been greatly valued in our highly collaborative community."

The new Board of Directors will continue efforts to expand MEF's community of service providers, technology vendors, and other companies that are committed to building an ecosystem of automated networks that enable MEF 3.0 services. Together with the broader MEF community, the Board is advancing a rigorous roadmap that will enable an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with unprecedented user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities.

About MEF

An industry association of 200 member companies, MEF is driving development of a global federation of network, cloud, and technology providers supporting dynamic, assured, and certified network services that power enterprise digital transformation. MEF 3.0 services are designed to provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities. MEF 3.0 services are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV. MEF produces service standards, LSO frameworks, LSO APIs, MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept Showcases, and certification programs for services, technologies, and professionals. MEF 3.0 work will enable automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, Optical Transport, IP, SD-WAN, SD-WAN Security, and other Layer 4-7 services across multiple provider networks. For more information: https://www.MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @MEF_Forum .