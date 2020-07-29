Nolan Transportation Group Names Andrew Herpich to Lead Expansion of Company's Enterprise Solutions

ATLANTA, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), a nationwide leader in strategic truckload shipping and 3PL services, announces the addition of Andrew Herpich to the NTG Executive Management Team as Executive Vice President of Enterprise Strategy. His expertise strengthens execution capabilities across the company's long-term growth objectives and advances NTG's position as an industry leader with best-in-class services.



"Andrew has extensive experience in developing sustainable strategies that position organizations for exponential growth," says Geoff Kelley, president of NTG. "His drive for success and his ability to engage and develop team members will bring immense value to NTG and our network."

"I couldn't be more excited to join the NTG team as we plan for the next phase of growth," says Andrew Herpich, executive vice president of enterprise strategy. "I am eager to further develop our enterprise strategy and bring differentiated, long-term solutions that drive supply chain efficiency and visibility across our network."

With over 14 years of extensive supply chain experience, Andrew will lead the development of long-term strategies of growth and sustainability that reaffirm NTG's position as a leader in the transportation space.

About Nolan Transportation Group

Founded in 2005, Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) is a leader in truckload brokerage and third-party logistics services, dedicated to delivering the highest level of service in the transportation industry. NTG offers a wide range of services for customers across North America. NTG specializes in strategic truckload shipping, as well as expedited, partial, refrigerated, drayage, and intermodal. NTG's carrier base consists of approximately 30,000 independent carriers that facilitate the movement of its customers' products. NTG is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and has 12 additional offices across the United States. NTG has been ranked a Top Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics for three consecutive years and has been ranked on the Inc. 500 | 5000 lists for six straight years as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. For more information about NTG, visit www.ntgfreight.com or email inquiry@ntgfreight.com. NTG operates as a sister company to Transportation Insight, a leading non-asset provider of enterprise logistics solutions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b24b81f3-6c3e-4433-92d8-f709a025226c