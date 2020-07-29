Market Overview

Natural Health Trends to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 5th

Globe Newswire  
July 29, 2020 9:00am   Comments
HONG KONG, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness, and "quality of life" products under the NHT Global brand, today announced the Company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Chris Sharng, Natural Health Trends' President, and Scott Davidson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2020 financial results on the same day at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The details for the conference call can be found below.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time
Dial-in: 1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)
1-201-689-8562 (International)
Conference ID: 13706115
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140483
Replay: For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 19, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13706115.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.
Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe.  The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand.  Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:
Scott Davidson
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Natural Health Trends Corp.
Tel (Hong Kong): +852-3107-0800
Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888
scott.davidson@nhtglobal.com

Investors:
ADDO Investor Relations
Tel: 310-829-5400
investor.relations@nhtglobal.com

Primary Logo

