David Evans, Chief Administrative Officer, announces retirement from Cardlytics

ATLANTA, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. , (NASDAQ:CDLX), an advertising platform in banks' digital channels, announced today that David Evans, chief administrative officer and former chief financial officer, will retire from the Company at the end of the quarter after six years, including four as CFO.

Evans helped drive Cardlytics' transformation from an emerging technology company into a leading digital marketing platform.



"On behalf of the company and the Board of Directors, I want to thank David for his six years of exemplary service to Cardlytics," said Scott Grimes, Cardlytics co-founder and executive chairman. "David was instrumental in developing and executing the company's strategy that helped position us as a leader in our market."



Lynne Laube, Cardlytics co-founder and CEO added, "David was an incredible partner as we completed our IPO in 2018, and since then has helped guide Cardlytics as a public company. He has been a strategic and valued partner to our business leaders, and I appreciate his support in my recent transition to CEO."



Evans added, "I would like to thank the Board, Scott and Lynne, and the talented team at Cardlytics. It was an honor and a privilege to work alongside such a fine group of individuals and I am grateful for the six exciting and impactful years at the company."



