Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Globe Newswire  
July 28, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) (the "Company"), the parent company of BNB Bank ("BNB"), today announced second quarter results for 2020.

The Company's second quarter 2020 financial results included:

  • Net income for the 2020 second quarter of $10.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue was $20.9 million, an increase of $3.9 million over both the 2020 first quarter and 2019 second quarter.
  • Net interest income for the 2020 second quarter increased $4.9 million over the 2019 second quarter to $40.4 million, with a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.00%.
  • Total assets of $6.2 billion at June 30, 2020, 30% higher than June 30, 2019.
  • Loan growth of $1.2 billion, or 35%, compared to June 30, 2019, and $940.5 million, or 51% annualized, from December 31, 2019.
  • Loan and line of credit originations of $1.1 billion for the second quarter of 2020, inclusive of $950 million Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.
  • Non-public, non-brokered deposit growth of $841.8 million, or 27%, compared to June 30, 2019, and $954.4 million, or 63% annualized, from December 31, 2019.
  • Non-performing assets of $7.7 million at June 30, 2020, $2.2 million higher than June 30, 2019 and $3.4 million higher than December 31, 2019. Allowance for credit losses coverage to total loans of 0.94% at June 30, 2020.
  • The provision of $4.5 million included approximately $3.5 million related to our estimate of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, we recorded a $2.6 million charge related to our one loan held for sale.
  • All capital ratios remain strong. Declared a dividend of $0.24 during the quarter.

Reflecting on the second quarter results, Kevin O'Connor, President and CEO said, "The second quarter of 2020 was an unprecedented time for our country, our industry, our customers and our employees.  I am proud that our employees rallied to support our customers on several fronts. First, our branches remained open, while adopting measures to protect customers and employees alike. Second, in one capacity or another, the entire bank was involved with processing over 5,000 applications, resulting in almost $1 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans for our existing customers and the one thousand new customers who came to us because of BNB's reputation for superior customer service. This program also generated approximately $30 million in fees which will flow into income over the life of the loans. Another milestone event that occurred is our planned merger-of-equals with Dime Community.  We consider this a unique opportunity to capture incremental share in a market where we have low penetration by doing what BNB does best – acquiring and retaining business banking customers. This merger of complementary business models and geographies allows BNB and Dime Community to optimize best-in-class practices, consolidate vendor relationships to reduce expenses and expand our product offerings."

Net Earnings and Returns
Net income in the 2020 second quarter was $10.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, which was comparable with the 2019 second quarter, driven primarily by higher net interest income, partially offset by lower non-interest income, higher provision for credit losses, and higher non-interest expense. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $20.0 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to $23.6 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, in 2019.

Returns on average assets and equity in the 2020 second quarter were 0.72% and 8.56%, respectively.  Return on average tangible common equity was 10.95% for the 2020 second quarter.

"Our reported net income of $0.54 per diluted share was impacted by a higher provision for credit losses primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a write-down of a loan previously classified as held for sale, which reduced earnings per share by approximately $0.13 and $0.10, respectively. These charges reduced returns on average assets, equity and tangible common equity by approximately 31 basis points, 371 basis points, and 474 basis points, respectively," noted Mr. O'Connor. 

Net Interest Income
Interest income was $45.9 million in the 2020 second quarter, an increase of $1.2 million compared to the 2020 first quarter, primarily due to loan portfolio growth from the PPP program, partially offset by lower average yields in loans, securities and deposits with banks. Interest expense was $5.4 million in the 2020 second quarter, a decrease of $2.5 million compared to the 2020 first quarter, primarily due to a decrease in average cost of deposits, partially offset by an increase in average deposits and average borrowings.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin in the 2020 second quarter showed a year-over-year decline of 30 basis points to 3.00% in 2020 from 3.30% in 2019. The adjusted net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, was down 24 basis points to 3.06% in 2020.  Reported 2020 second quarter loan yields showed a year-over-year decrease of 94 basis points from 4.76% in 2019 to 3.82% in 2020, while yields excluding PPP loans decreased 70 basis points to 4.06% in 2020 from 4.76% in 2019.

                       
    Three Months Ended   Change Compared To  
    June 30,    March 31,   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,  
    2020   2020   2019   2020    2019   
Average yield on loans, tax-equivalent basis - as reported    3.82 4.35 % 4.76 % (53 ) bp (94 ) bp
Adjusted average yield on loans (non-GAAP)    4.06   4.35   4.76   (29 )   (70 )  
                       
Net interest margin - as reported (1)    2.99 3.25 % 3.29 % (26 ) bp (30 ) bp
Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2)    3.00   3.26   3.30   (26 )   (30 )  
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3)    3.06   3.26   3.30   (20 )   (24 )  

___________________________

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2) Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis represents net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Adjusted net interest margin represents adjusted net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding PPP loans, divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets, excluding PPP loans.

Commenting on the margin Mr. O'Connor said, "The PPP loans and excess liquidity have had a negative impact on our net interest margin. The all-in yield on PPP loans, including amortization of fees and costs, was about 2.55% in Q2.  When the pandemic began, we thought it prudent to bolster our liquidity position.  However, the decline in economic activity during the shut-down resulted in more of our customers keeping more money in the bank. The subsequent excess liquidity had the effect of depressing the margin by approximately 20 basis points," stated Mr. O'Connor.

Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit loss expense was $4.5 million for the 2020 second quarter, $1.0 million higher than the 2019 second quarter. The higher provision was primarily attributable to higher expected credit losses related to our estimate of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in specific reserves. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $0.3 million in the 2020 second quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $4.1 million in the 2019 second quarter, which included a $3.7 million charge-off related to one loan currently held for sale.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $2.3 million for the 2020 second quarter, which was $3.2 million lower compared to the 2019 second quarter, primarily attributable to a decrease in fair value of one loan held for sale, lower service charges and other fees, and lower gain on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by an increase in loan swap fees.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the 2020 second quarter of $24.4 million was $0.4 million higher than the 2019 second quarter. The increase in the second quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense. Our operating expenses to average assets dropped by 35 basis points compared to the first quarter.

Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was $3.1 million in the 2020 second quarter, an increase of $0.3 million compared to the 2019 second quarter. The Company estimates it will record income tax at an effective tax rate of approximately 22.7% for the remainder of 2020.

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $6.2 billion at June 30, 2020, $1.2 billion higher than December 31, 2019, and $1.4 billion higher than June 30, 2019. Total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020 of $4.6 billion reflects growth of $1.2 billion, or 35%, over June 30, 2019, inclusive of PPP loans totaling $950 million. Net deferred loan fees were $17.3 million at June 30, 2020, inclusive of $26.0 million remaining unamortized net loan fees related to PPP loans. Deposits totaled $5.1 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.2 billion, or 32%, compared to June 30, 2019. Demand deposits increased $778.5 million year-over-year to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2020, representing 43% of total deposits.

The allowance for credit losses was $43.4 million at June 30, 2020, $12.2 million higher than June 30, 2019. The allowance as a percentage of loans was 0.94% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.91% at June 30, 2019. The PPP loans had the effect of decreasing the Company's allowance as a percentage of loans by approximately 22 basis points at June 30, 2020.

Stockholders' equity was $502.6 million at June 30, 2020, $27.4 million higher than June 30, 2019. The growth reflects earnings, partially offset by shareholders' dividends and stock repurchases. During the 2020 first quarter, the Company purchased 179,620 shares of its common stock under the repurchase plan at a cost of $4.6 million. Book value per share was $25.47 at June 30, 2020, $1.51 higher than June 30, 2019. Tangible book value per share was $19.93 at June 30, 2020, $1.52 higher than June 30, 2019.

                               
                      Change Compared To
    June 30,    December 31,   June 30,   December 31,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2020
   2019   2019   2019
   2019
Total assets   $  6,150,664     $ 4,921,520   $ 4,714,535   $ 1,229,144     $ 1,436,129  
Total stockholders' equity      502,621       497,154     475,205     5,467       27,416  
                               
Loans held for investment                              
Investor commercial real estate ("CRE")   $  1,064,623     $ 1,034,599   $ 910,892   $ 30,024     $ 153,731  
Owner-occupied CRE      528,118       531,088     525,329     (2,970 )     2,789  
Construction and land      81,516       97,311     150,868     (15,795 )     (69,352 )
Commercial and industrial      675,989       679,444     675,168     (3,455 )     821  
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")      949,662               949,662       949,662  
Total commercial      3,299,908       2,342,442     2,262,257     957,466       1,037,651  
                               
Multi-family      844,066       812,174     631,146     31,892       212,920  
Residential real estate      469,183       493,144     503,354     (23,961 )     (34,171 )
Installment and consumer      24,953       24,836     25,825     117       (872 )
Net deferred loan costs and fees      (17,282 )     7,689     7,441     (24,971 )     (24,723 )
Total loans held for investment   $  4,620,828     $ 3,680,285   $ 3,430,023   $ 940,543     $ 1,190,805  
                               
Deposits                              
Total IPC deposits   $  3,996,590     $ 3,042,171   $ 3,154,801   $ 954,419     $ 841,789  
Brokered deposits      194,019       164,034     127,196     29,985       66,823  
Public deposits      889,810       608,442     554,579     281,368       335,231  
Total public and brokered deposits      1,083,829       772,476     681,775     311,353       402,054  
Total deposits   $  5,080,419     $ 3,814,647   $ 3,836,576   $ 1,265,772     $ 1,243,843  
                               
Loan-to-deposit ratio     90.95     96.48 %   89.40 %   (5.52 ) %   1.55  

Loan and Line of Credit Origination Information (unaudited)

                               
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,   June 30,   June 30,    June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Investor CRE   $  46,060   $ 41,738   $ 60,855   $  87,798   $ 74,830
Owner-occupied CRE      23,287     33,720     29,468      57,007     84,691
Commercial and industrial      65,620     75,796     76,405      141,416     196,546
PPP      949,729            —      949,729      
Multi-family      48,330     38,915     22,429      87,245     73,794
Residential real estate      3,654     8,969     9,366      12,623     17,525
Other      9,198     21,011     19,390      30,209     51,317
Total loan and line of credit originations   $  1,145,878   $ 220,149   $ 217,913   $  1,366,027   $ 498,703

Asset Quality
Asset quality measures remained solid, as non-performing assets were $7.7 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, compared to $5.5 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2019. Non-performing loans were $7.7 million, or 0.17% of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to $5.5 million, or 0.16% of total loans at June 30, 2019. The quarter-over-quarter increase in non-performing assets is primarily related to one C&I relationship which was previously restructured and subsequently moved into non-accrual in the current quarter. Loans 30 to 89 days past due increased $1.7 million to $5.1 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $3.4 million at June 30, 2019. The increase in 30 to 89 days past due loans compared to prior year is primarily comprised of several residential loans.

Regarding asset quality and the current environment, Mr. O'Connor stated, "As the crisis unfolded our customers applied for forbearance on certain loans.  We granted payment moratoriums on approximately 500 loans totaling $630 million.  At this time, approximately $400 million of these loans have reached the end of their three-month deferral period.  Of those loans, 54% have returned to making their agreed-on payments, 36% have requested an extension, and 10% are pending. Extensions are being granted on a case-by-case basis."

Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM (ET) to discuss the 2020 second quarter results. 

Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10145180. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Telephonic replay will be available through the Company's website beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call through Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Call and replay information are as follows:

Call Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Call Time: 10:00 AM (ET)
Domestic Call Dial In:  1-844-746-0738
International Call Dial In:  1-412-317-5271

Replay Domestic Dial In:  1-877-344-7529
Replay International Dial In:  1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 10145180

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $6.2 billion, operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation.  For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB also has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

Please see the attached tables for selected financial information.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain statements relating to the future results of the Company (including certain projections and business trends) that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA").  Such forward-looking statements, in addition to historical information, involve risk and uncertainties, and are based on the beliefs, assumptions and expectations of management of the Company.  Words such as "expects," "believes," "should," "plans," "anticipates," "will," "potential," "could," "intends," "may," "outlook," "predicts," "projects," "would," "estimates," "assumes," "likely," and variation of such similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, possible or assumed estimates with respect to the financial condition, expected or anticipated revenue, tax rates, and results of operations and business of the Company, including earnings growth; revenue growth in retail banking, lending and other areas; origination volume in the  consumer, commercial and other lending businesses; current and future capital management programs; non-interest income levels, including fees from the title abstract subsidiary and banking services as well as product sales; tangible capital generation; market share; expense levels; and other business operations and strategies.  The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA.

Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic  conditions; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in FDIC insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies; rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; changes in interest rates; deposit flows; the cost of funds; demands for loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the quality and composition of BNB's loan and investment portfolios; changes in management's business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; an unexpected increase in operating costs; expanded regulatory requirements; expenses related to our proposed merger with Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., unexpected delays related to the merger, or our inability to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger; and other risk factors discussed elsewhere, and in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. The adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its customers and the communities where it operates may adversely affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period of time. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)
(In thousands)

                   
    June 30,    December 31,   June 30,
    2020
   2019
   2019
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks   $  67,633     $ 77,693     $ 71,292  
Interest-earning deposits with banks      422,148       39,501       87,349  
Total cash and cash equivalents      489,781       117,194       158,641  
Securities available for sale, at fair value      537,746       638,291       642,897  
Securities held to maturity      111,307       133,638       144,716  
Total securities      649,053       771,929       787,613  
Securities, restricted      28,987       32,879       24,104  
Loans held for sale      10,000       12,643       12,643  
Loans held for investment      4,620,828       3,680,285       3,430,023  
Allowance for credit losses      (43,401 )     (32,786 )     (31,171 )
Loans held for investment, net      4,577,427       3,647,499       3,398,852  
Premises and equipment, net      34,495       34,062       34,006  
Operating lease right-of-use assets      40,434       43,450       37,619  
Goodwill and other intangible assets      109,248       109,627       109,975  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets      211,239       152,237       151,082  
Total assets   $  6,150,664     $ 4,921,520     $ 4,714,535  
                   
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                  
Demand deposits   $  2,101,950     $ 1,386,037     $ 1,322,625  
Savings and negotiable order of withdrawal ("NOW") deposits      495,421       438,902       613,431  
Money market deposit accounts ("MMDA")      1,202,125       1,012,322       1,002,768  
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000      54,643       58,640       60,658  
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more      142,451       146,270       155,319  
Total individual, partnership and corporate ("IPC") deposits      3,996,590       3,042,171       3,154,801  
Brokered deposits      194,019       164,034       127,196  
Public funds - demand deposits      62,244       132,921       63,084  
Public funds - other deposits      827,566       475,521       491,495  
Total public and brokered deposits      1,083,829       772,476       681,775  
Total deposits      5,080,419       3,814,647       3,836,576  
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements      1,670       999       945  
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances      340,000       435,000       240,000  
Subordinated debentures, net      78,990       78,920       78,850  
Operating lease liabilities      43,131       45,977       40,263  
Other liabilities and accrued expenses      103,833       48,823       42,696  
Total liabilities      5,648,043       4,424,366       4,239,330  
Total stockholders' equity      502,621       497,154       475,205  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $  6,150,664     $ 4,921,520     $ 4,714,535  

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(In thousands)

                               
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,   June 30,   June 30,    June 30,
    2020
   2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
Interest income   $  45,850     $ 44,602     $ 46,352     $  90,452     $ 90,867  
Interest expense      5,418       7,952       10,835        13,370       21,027  
Net interest income      40,432       36,650       35,517        77,082       69,840  
Provision for credit losses      4,500       5,000       3,500        9,500       4,100  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses      35,932       31,650       32,017        67,582       65,740  
                               
Non-interest income:                              
Service charges and other fees      1,889       2,500       2,556        4,389       4,984  
Title fees      385       329       335        714       641  
Net securities (losses) gains      —       (15 )     201        (15 )     201  
Change in fair value of loans held for sale      (2,643 )                  (2,643 )      
Gain on sale of SBA loans      469       371       844        840       1,061  
Bank owned life insurance      547       548       556        1,095       1,109  
Loan swap fees      1,320       1,231       528        2,551       1,643  
Other      285       253       479        538       1,078  
Total non-interest income      2,252       5,217       5,499        7,469       10,717  
                               
Non-interest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits      13,919       15,549       13,659        29,468       26,939  
Occupancy and equipment      3,520       3,499       3,560        7,019       7,091  
Amortization of other intangible assets      177       181       210        358       423  
Other      6,783       5,614       6,575        12,397       12,150  
Total non-interest expense      24,399       24,843       24,004        49,242       46,603  
                               
Income before income taxes      13,785       12,024       13,512        25,809       29,854  
Income tax expense      3,129       2,676       2,859        5,805       6,274  
Net income   $  10,656     $ 9,348     $ 10,653     $  20,004     $ 23,580  
                               
                               
                               
Earnings Per Share (unaudited)                              
(In thousands, except per share data)   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,   June 30,   June 30,    June 30,
    2020
   2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
Net income   $  10,656     $ 9,348     $ 10,653     $  20,004     $ 23,580  
Dividends paid on and earnings allocated to participating securities      (218 )     (195 )     (226 )      (413 )     (503 )
Income attributable to common stock   $  10,438     $ 9,153     $ 10,427     $  19,591     $ 23,077  
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including participating securities      19,861       19,946       19,965        19,904       19,946  
Weighted average participating securities      (409 )     (414 )     (428 )      (411 )     (427 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding      19,452       19,532       19,537        19,493       19,519  
Basic earnings per common share   $  0.54     $ 0.47     $ 0.53     $  1.01     $ 1.18  
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding      19,452       19,532       19,537        19,493       19,519  
Incremental shares from assumed conversions of options and restricted stock units      36       34       28        34       26  
Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding      19,488       19,566       19,565        19,527       19,545  
Diluted earnings per common share   $  0.54     $ 0.47     $ 0.53     $  1.00     $ 1.18  

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts and financial ratios)

                       
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,    March 31,   June 30,   June 30,    June 30,  
    2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
Selected Financial Data:                      
Return on average total assets    0.72 0.76 % 0.90 %  0.74 1.01 %
Return on average stockholders' equity    8.56   7.50   9.06    8.03   10.22  
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)    10.95   9.59   11.82    10.27   13.38  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)    11.10   9.74   12.01    10.42   13.57  
Net interest rate spread, tax-equivalent basis    2.72   2.86   2.76    2.78   2.76  
Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis    3.00   3.26   3.30    3.12   3.29  
Adjusted net interest margin (1)    3.06   3.26   3.30    3.16   3.29  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    169.70   156.79   153.61    163.58   153.48  
Efficiency ratio    57.16   59.34   58.52    58.24   57.85  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)    53.32   58.74   58.03    55.92   57.24  
Operating expense/average assets    1.66   2.01   2.03    1.82   2.00  
Adjusted operating expense/average assets (1)    1.65   1.99   2.01    1.80   1.98  

__________________________

(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.
(2) Average tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as average total stockholders' equity less average goodwill and intangible assets.

                     
    June 30,    December 31,   June 30,  
    2020   2019   2019  
Selected Financial Data:                    
Book value per share   $  25.47   $ 25.06   $ 23.96  
Tangible book value per share (1)   $  19.93   $ 19.54   $ 18.41  
Common shares outstanding      19,734     19,837     19,834  
                     
Capital Ratios:                    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets      13.2   13.1 %   13.3 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets      10.2     10.2     10.3  
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets      10.2     10.2     10.3  
Tier 1 capital to average assets      7.0     8.5     8.1  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) (2)      6.5     8.1     7.9  
                     
Capital Ratios - Bank Only:                    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets      13.1   13.0 %   13.2 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets      12.1     12.1     12.4  
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets      12.1     12.1     12.4  
Tier 1 capital to average assets      8.4     10.1     9.7  
                     
Asset Quality:                    
Loans 30-89 days past due   $  5,080   $ 6,366   $ 3,382  
Loans 90 days past due and accruing   $  —   $ 343   $ 329  
Non-performing loans   $  7,731   $ 4,369   $ 5,509  
Non-performing assets   $  7,731   $ 4,369   $ 5,509  
Non-performing loans/total loans      0.17   0.12 %   0.16 %
Non-performing assets/total assets      0.13     0.09     0.12  
Allowance/non-performing loans      561.39     750.42     565.82  
Allowance/total loans      0.94     0.89     0.91  

_________________________

(1) Tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets.
(2) Tangible assets represent a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Information
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

                                                   
    Three Months Ended June 30,    Three Months Ended March 31,   Three Months Ended June 30,  
    2020
   2020
   2019
  
            Average           Average           Average  
    Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                                  
Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1)   $  4,429,423   $  42,044      3.82   $ 3,677,017   $ 39,810     4.35   % $ 3,373,601   $ 40,000     4.76   %
Securities (1)      647,218      3,796      2.36       763,894     4,628     2.44       860,031     5,940     2.77    
Deposits with banks      365,770      112      0.12       91,884     267     1.17       102,515     599     2.34    
Total interest-earning assets (1)      5,442,411      45,952      3.40       4,532,795     44,705     3.97       4,336,147     46,539     4.30    
Non-interest-earning assets:                                                  
Other assets      471,232               446,258               401,720            
Total assets   $  5,913,643             $ 4,979,053             $ 4,737,867            
                                                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                  
Savings   $  317,346   $  95      0.12   $ 303,834   $ 188     0.25   % $ 443,830   $ 1,231     1.11   %
NOW      131,650      26      0.08       131,931     46     0.14       124,329     48     0.15    
MMDA      1,151,830      1,135      0.40       1,049,707     2,409     0.92       1,012,419     3,840     1.52    
Savings, NOW and MMDA      1,600,826      1,256      0.32       1,485,472     2,643     0.72       1,580,578     5,119     1.30    
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000      56,603      214      1.52       58,583     266     1.83       60,940     285     1.88    
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more      147,706      575      1.57       145,242     714     1.98       152,809     806     2.12    
Total IPC deposits      1,805,135      2,045      0.46       1,689,297     3,623     0.86       1,794,327     6,210     1.39    
Brokered deposits      210,393      454      0.87       166,523     692     1.67       134,720     771     2.30    
Public funds      769,815      1,060      0.55       673,232     1,391     0.83       546,432     1,383     1.02    
Total public and brokered deposits      980,208      1,514      0.62       839,755     2,083     1.00       681,152     2,154     1.27    
Total deposits      2,785,343      3,559      0.51       2,529,052     5,706     0.91       2,475,479     8,364     1.36    
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements      1,659      1      0.24       29,575     78     1.06       25,246     158     2.51    
FHLB advances      341,099      723      0.85       253,374     1,033     1.64       243,322     1,178     1.94    
Subordinated debentures      78,968      1,135      5.78       78,932     1,135     5.78       78,827     1,135     5.78    
Total borrowings      421,726      1,859      1.77       361,881     2,246     2.50       347,395     2,471     2.85    
Total interest-bearing liabilities      3,207,069      5,418      0.68       2,890,933     7,952     1.11       2,822,874     10,835     1.54    
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                                  
Demand deposits      2,061,371               1,473,962               1,365,279            
Other liabilities      144,541               112,582               78,278            
Total liabilities      5,412,981               4,477,477               4,266,431            
Stockholders' equity      500,662               501,576               471,436            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $  5,913,643             $ 4,979,053             $ 4,737,867            
                                                   
Net interest rate spread                2.72               2.86   %             2.76   %
Net interest-earning assets   $  2,235,342             $ 1,641,862             $ 1,513,273            
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent            40,534      3.00           36,753     3.26   %         35,704     3.30   %
Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment            (102 )    (0.01 )           (103 )   (0.01 )           (187 )   (0.01 )  
Net interest income         $  40,432               $ 36,650               $ 35,517        
Net interest margin                2.99               3.25   %             3.29   %
                                                   

____________________________

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Information
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

                                   
    Six Months Ended June 30,   
    2020
   2019
  
            Average           Average  
    Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1)   $  4,053,220   $  81,854      4.06   $ 3,324,985   $ 77,659     4.71   %
Securities (1)      705,555      8,424      2.40       872,861     12,382     2.86    
Deposits with banks      228,827      379      0.33       97,128     1,143     2.37    
Total interest-earning assets (1)      4,987,602      90,657      3.66       4,294,974     91,184     4.28    
Non-interest-earning assets:                                  
Other assets      458,746               397,027            
Total assets   $  5,446,348             $ 4,692,001            
                                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Savings   $  310,590   $  283      0.18   $ 421,290   $ 2,136     1.02   %
NOW      131,791      72      0.11       115,213     89     0.16    
MMDA      1,100,768      3,544      0.65       998,259     7,426     1.50    
Savings, NOW and MMDA      1,543,149      3,899      0.51       1,534,762     9,651     1.27    
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000      57,593      480      1.68       61,128     546     1.80    
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more      146,474      1,289      1.77       151,463     1,538     2.05    
Total IPC deposits      1,747,216      5,668      0.65       1,747,353     11,735     1.35    
Brokered deposits      188,458      1,146      1.22       171,858     1,981     2.32    
Public funds      721,523      2,451      0.68       540,533     2,562     0.96    
Total public and brokered deposits      909,981      3,597      0.79       712,391     4,543     1.29    
Total deposits      2,657,197      9,265      0.70       2,459,744     16,278     1.33    
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements      15,617      79      1.02       16,517     203     2.48    
FHLB advances      297,236      1,756      1.19       243,306     2,276     1.89    
Subordinated debentures      78,950      2,270      5.78       78,810     2,270     5.81    
Total borrowings      391,803      4,105      2.11       338,633     4,749     2.83    
Total interest-bearing liabilities      3,049,000      13,370      0.88       2,798,377     21,027     1.52    
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Demand deposits      1,767,666               1,349,476            
Other liabilities      128,563               78,677            
Total liabilities      4,945,229               4,226,530            
Stockholders' equity      501,119               465,471            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $  5,446,348             $ 4,692,001            
                                   
Net interest rate spread                2.78               2.76   %
Net interest-earning assets   $  1,938,602             $ 1,496,597            
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent            77,287      3.12           70,157     3.29   %
Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment            (205 )    (0.01 )           (317 )   (0.01 )  
Net interest income         $  77,082               $ 69,840        
Net interest margin                3.11               3.28   %
                                   

___________________________

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income, non-interest income and non-interest expense to pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) and adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP):

                               
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,   June 30,   June 30,    June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Net interest income   $  40,432   $ 36,650   $ 35,517   $  77,082   $ 69,840
Non-interest income      2,252     5,217     5,499      7,469     10,717
Total revenues      42,684     41,867     41,016      84,551     80,557
Non-interest expense      24,399     24,843     24,004      49,242     46,603
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (1)   $  18,285   $ 17,024   $ 17,012   $  35,309   $ 33,954
Adjustment:                              
Change in fair value of loans held for sale      2,643              2,643    
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (2)   $  20,928   $ 17,024   $ 17,012   $  37,952   $ 33,954

____________________________

(1) The reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income less GAAP non-interest expense.
(2) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding pre-tax pre-provision net revenue less the change in fair value of loans held for sale.

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,    March 31,   June 30,   June 30,    June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2020
   2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
  
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)      57.16     59.34   %   58.52   %    58.24     57.85   %
Non-interest expense - as reported   $  24,399     $ 24,843     $ 24,004     $  49,242     $ 46,603    
Less: Amortization of intangible assets      (177 )     (181 )     (210 )      (358 )     (423 )  
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)   $  24,222     $ 24,662     $ 23,794     $  48,884     $ 46,180    
Net interest income - as reported   $  40,432     $ 36,650     $ 35,517     $  77,082     $ 69,840    
Tax-equivalent adjustment      102       103       187        205       317    
Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis   $  40,534     $ 36,753     $ 35,704     $  77,287     $ 70,157    
Non-interest income - as reported   $  2,252     $ 5,217     $ 5,499     $  7,469     $ 10,717    
Less: Net securities losses/(gains)      —       15       (201 )      15       (201 )  
Less: Change in fair value of loans held for sale      2,643                    2,643          
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)   $  4,895     $ 5,232     $ 5,298     $  10,127     $ 10,516    
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   $  45,429     $ 41,985     $ 41,002     $  87,414     $ 80,673    
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)      53.32     58.74   %   58.03   %    55.92     57.24   %

___________________________

(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and adjusted non-interest income.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table reconciles net interest margin (as reported) to adjusted net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding net interest income and average adjustments on paycheck protection program loans (non-GAAP):

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,    March 31,   June 30,   June 30,    June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020
   2020   2019   2020
   2019  
Net interest income - as reported   $  40,432     $ 36,650   $ 35,517   $  77,082     $ 69,840  
Tax-equivalent adjustment      102       103     187      205       317  
Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis   $  40,534     $ 36,753   $ 35,704   $  77,287     $ 70,157  
Adjustment:                                
Less: Net interest income on PPP loans      (4,614 )              (4,614 )      
Adjusted net interest income, tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP)   $  35,920     $ 36,753   $ 35,704   $  72,673     $ 70,157  
                                 
Average interest-earning assets - as reported   $  5,442,411     $ 4,532,795   $ 4,336,147   $  4,987,602     $ 4,294,974  
Adjustment:                                
Average PPP loans      (721,637 )              (360,818 )      
Adjusted average interest-earning assets (non-GAAP)   $  4,720,774     $ 4,532,795   $ 4,336,147   $  4,626,784     $ 4,294,974  
                                 
Average yield on loans, tax-equivalent basis - as reported      3.82     4.35 %   4.76 %    4.06     4.71 %
Adjustment:                                
PPP loans      0.24                0.15        
Adjusted average yield on loans (non-GAAP)      4.06       4.35     4.76      4.21       4.71  
                                 
Net interest margin - as reported (1)      2.99     3.25 %   3.29 %    3.11     3.28 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment      0.01       0.01     0.01      0.01       0.01  
Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2)      3.00       3.26     3.30      3.12       3.29  
Adjustment:                                
PPP loans      0.06                0.04        
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3)      3.06       3.26     3.30      3.16       3.29  

_______________________

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2) Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis represents net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Adjusted net interest margin represents adjusted net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity (as reported) and adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP).

                       
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,    March 31,   June 30,   June 30,    June 30,  
    2020
   2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
  
Return on average tangible common equity - as reported    10.95   9.59   % 11.82   %  10.27   13.38   %
Amortization of other intangible assets    0.18     0.19     0.23      0.18     0.24    
Income tax effect of adjustments above    (0.03 )   (0.04 )   (0.04 )    (0.03 )   (0.05 )  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)    11.10     9.74     12.01      10.42     13.57    

____________________________

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

                       
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,    March 31,   June 30,   June 30,    June 30,  
    2020
   2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
  
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported    1.66   2.01   % 2.03   %  1.82   2.00   %
Amortization of other intangible assets    (0.01 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )    (0.02 )   (0.02 )  
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)    1.65     1.99     2.01      1.80     1.98    

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets calculation (non-GAAP):

                     
    June 30,    December 31,   June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020
   2019
   2019
  
Total assets - as reported   $  6,150,664     $ 4,921,520     $ 4,714,535    
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported      (109,248 )     (109,627 )     (109,975 )  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $  6,041,416     $ 4,811,893     $ 4,604,560    
                     
Total stockholders' equity - as reported   $  502,621     $ 497,154     $ 475,205    
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported      (109,248 )     (109,627 )     (109,975 )  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $  393,373     $ 387,527     $ 365,230    
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)      6.5     8.1   %   7.9   %

__________________________

(1) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets.

Contact: John M. McCaffery
  Executive Vice President
  Chief Financial Officer
  (631) 537-1001, ext. 7290

Primary Logo

